Guilin Landscape Golf Resort - Second Nine/Third Nine Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Second Nine / Third Nine
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|325
|510
|161
|496
|433
|346
|354
|156
|305
|3086
|295
|138
|354
|430
|106
|290
|324
|364
|477
|2778
|5864
|White M: 69.0/116 W: 70.2/119
|307
|493
|144
|473
|399
|328
|336
|139
|294
|2913
|285
|129
|335
|410
|101
|270
|310
|357
|462
|2659
|5572
|Red W: 66.9/109
|268
|458
|125
|458
|348
|296
|297
|129
|224
|2603
|242
|76
|305
|350
|81
|250
|259
|288
|427
|2278
|4881
|Handicap
|11
|3
|15
|9
|1
|17
|13
|7
|5
|12
|4
|16
|10
|2
|18
|14
|8
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Dana Fry (2012)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay
Metal Spikes Allowed Seaside Paspalum 2000 Grass
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Internet Access
Available SportsTennis
Reviews
