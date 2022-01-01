Home / Courses

Guilin Landscape Golf Resort - Second Nine/Third Nine Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Second Nine / Third Nine
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 69.2/117 325 510 161 496 433 346 354 156 305 3086 295 138 354 430 106 290 324 364 477 2778 5864
White M: 69.0/116 W: 70.2/119 307 493 144 473 399 328 336 139 294 2913 285 129 335 410 101 270 310 357 462 2659 5572
Red W: 66.9/109 268 458 125 458 348 296 297 129 224 2603 242 76 305 350 81 250 259 288 427 2278 4881
Handicap 11 3 15 9 1 17 13 7 5 12 4 16 10 2 18 14 8 6
Par 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Dana Fry (2012)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay
Metal Spikes Allowed Seaside Paspalum 2000 Grass

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Internet Access

Available Sports

Tennis

