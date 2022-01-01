Home / Courses

Guilin Li River Golf & Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2000

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Guilin Landscape Golf Resort - Third Nine/First Nine Course
Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Guilin Landscape Golf Resort - First Nine/Second Nine Course
Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Guilin Landscape Golf Resort - Second Nine/Third Nine Course
Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me