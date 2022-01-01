Guilin Li River Golf & Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
