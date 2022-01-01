Home / Courses / Asia / China / Hainan Province

Hainan Meilan Golf Club - A/B Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7440 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7440 yards 74.9 131
Black 72 6933 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6431 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5231 yards 67.1 113
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 74.9/131 415 590 451 178 466 477 191 592 376 3736 570 466 413 169 393 455 202 572 464 3704 7440
Black M: 73.1/123 389 556 424 152 437 422 174 556 351 3461 535 439 387 153 365 428 185 540 440 3472 6933
Blue M: 70.7/121 362 509 391 133 405 391 161 517 328 3197 494 405 360 135 337 397 183 501 422 3234 6431
Red W: 67.1/113 296 419 312 101 328 315 121 421 284 2597 427 332 282 114 265 326 144 428 316 2634 5231
Handicap 16 4 8 18 6 2 14 10 12 1 7 13 17 15 9 11 5 3
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2009

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me