Home / Courses / Asia / China / Hainan Province

Hainan Meilan Golf Club - B/C Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7529 yards
Slope 139
Rating 76.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7529 yards 76.5 139
Black 72 7077 yards 75.9 133
Blue 72 6553 yards 74.1 125
Red (W) 72 5312 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for B/C
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 76.5/139 570 466 413 169 393 455 202 572 464 3704 569 485 198 414 597 448 204 463 447 3825 7529
Black M: 75.9/133 535 439 387 153 365 428 185 540 440 3472 539 459 186 387 565 420 190 435 424 3605 7077
Blue M: 74.1/125 494 405 360 135 337 397 183 501 422 3234 498 422 156 361 525 386 175 403 393 3319 6553
Red W: 67.1/113 427 332 282 114 265 326 144 428 316 2634 410 343 128 292 424 305 138 326 312 2678 5312
Handicap 1 7 13 17 15 9 11 5 3 8 2 12 16 4 10 18 14 6
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2009

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Hainan Meilan Golf Club - A/C Course
Haikou, Hainan
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hainan Meilan Golf Club - A/B Course
Haikou, Hainan
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Haikou Nanyang River GC
Haikou Nanyang River Golf Club
Haikou, Hainan
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - Blackstone: #3
Mission Hills Golf Club - Blackstone Course
Haikou, Hainan
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - The Vintage
Mission Hills Golf Club - The Vintage Course
Haikou, Hainan
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - Sandbelt Trails
Mission Hills Golf Club - Sandbelt Trails Course
Haikou, Hainan
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - Stepping Stone
Mission Hills Golf Club - Stepping Stone Course
Haikou, Hainan
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - Meadow Links
Mission Hills Golf Club - Meadow Links Course
Haikou, Hainan
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - The Preserve
Mission Hills Golf Club - The Preserve Course
Haikou, Hainan
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - Lava Field
Mission Hills Golf Club - Lava Field Course
Haikou, Hainan
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - Double Pin
Mission Hills Golf Club - Double Pin Course
Haikou, Hainan
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - Stone Quarry
Mission Hills Golf Club - Stone Quarry Course
Haikou, Hainan
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me