Hainan Meilan Golf Club - B/C Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7529 yards
Slope 139
Rating 76.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7529 yards
|76.5
|139
|Black
|72
|7077 yards
|75.9
|133
|Blue
|72
|6553 yards
|74.1
|125
|Red (W)
|72
|5312 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for B/C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 76.5/139
|570
|466
|413
|169
|393
|455
|202
|572
|464
|3704
|569
|485
|198
|414
|597
|448
|204
|463
|447
|3825
|7529
|Black M: 75.9/133
|535
|439
|387
|153
|365
|428
|185
|540
|440
|3472
|539
|459
|186
|387
|565
|420
|190
|435
|424
|3605
|7077
|Blue M: 74.1/125
|494
|405
|360
|135
|337
|397
|183
|501
|422
|3234
|498
|422
|156
|361
|525
|386
|175
|403
|393
|3319
|6553
|Red W: 67.1/113
|427
|332
|282
|114
|265
|326
|144
|428
|316
|2634
|410
|343
|128
|292
|424
|305
|138
|326
|312
|2678
|5312
|Handicap
|1
|7
|13
|17
|15
|9
|11
|5
|3
|8
|2
|12
|16
|4
|10
|18
|14
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2009
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
