Hainan Meilan Golf Club - A/C Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7561 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7561 yards
|74.9
|131
|Black
|72
|7066 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6516 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5275 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for A/C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|415
|590
|451
|178
|466
|477
|191
|592
|376
|3736
|569
|485
|198
|414
|597
|448
|204
|463
|447
|3825
|7561
|Black M: 73.1/123
|389
|556
|424
|152
|437
|422
|174
|556
|351
|3461
|539
|459
|186
|387
|565
|420
|190
|435
|424
|3605
|7066
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|362
|509
|391
|133
|405
|391
|161
|517
|328
|3197
|498
|422
|156
|361
|525
|386
|175
|403
|393
|3319
|6516
|Red W: 67.1/113
|296
|419
|312
|101
|328
|315
|121
|421
|284
|2597
|410
|343
|128
|292
|424
|305
|138
|326
|312
|2678
|5275
|Handicap
|16
|4
|8
|18
|6
|2
|14
|10
|12
|7
|1
|11
|15
|3
|9
|17
|13
|5
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2009
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout