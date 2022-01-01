Hanmaster Golf & Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Hanmaster Golf Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 75.5/137
|447
|471
|581
|428
|212
|559
|208
|461
|439
|3806
|420
|592
|399
|230
|618
|446
|172
|457
|472
|3806
|7612
|Black M: 74.9/131
|412
|431
|530
|408
|186
|515
|180
|422
|409
|3493
|392
|560
|385
|190
|574
|421
|155
|432
|414
|3523
|7016
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|390
|384
|497
|365
|164
|475
|170
|395
|393
|3233
|370
|515
|355
|156
|524
|398
|132
|404
|384
|3238
|6471
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|351
|370
|460
|343
|145
|435
|126
|361
|370
|2961
|331
|482
|324
|142
|482
|375
|113
|352
|337
|2938
|5899
|Red W: 67.1/113
|328
|342
|418
|324
|107
|412
|107
|339
|353
|2730
|325
|436
|302
|119
|434
|324
|84
|314
|325
|2663
|5393
|Handicap
|13
|11
|7
|15
|17
|9
|5
|1
|3
|14
|2
|16
|12
|8
|10
|18
|6
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
|Handicap (W)
|11
|7
|13
|5
|17
|9
|15
|3
|1
|4
|6
|16
|12
|10
|2
|18
|14
|8
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa, Sauna
Course Layout