Hanmaster Golf & Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hanmaster Golf Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 75.5/137 447 471 581 428 212 559 208 461 439 3806 420 592 399 230 618 446 172 457 472 3806 7612
Black M: 74.9/131 412 431 530 408 186 515 180 422 409 3493 392 560 385 190 574 421 155 432 414 3523 7016
Blue M: 70.7/121 390 384 497 365 164 475 170 395 393 3233 370 515 355 156 524 398 132 404 384 3238 6471
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 351 370 460 343 145 435 126 361 370 2961 331 482 324 142 482 375 113 352 337 2938 5899
Red W: 67.1/113 328 342 418 324 107 412 107 339 353 2730 325 436 302 119 434 324 84 314 325 2663 5393
Handicap 13 11 7 15 17 9 5 1 3 14 2 16 12 8 10 18 6 4
Par 4 4 5 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 72
Handicap (W) 11 7 13 5 17 9 15 3 1 4 6 16 12 10 2 18 14 8

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Spa, Sauna

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

