Orient Wuhan Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7157 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7157 yards
Scorecard for Orient Wuhan Golf Country and Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 75.5/137 406 447 661 457 266 395 222 623 383 3860 468 378 447 211 606 421 398 167 551 3647 7507
Blue M: 73.1/123 375 419 638 448 243 360 192 590 349 3614 431 344 412 173 581 393 359 147 531 3371 6985
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 343 379 533 372 206 318 164 558 317 3190 391 305 346 173 555 349 309 120 463 3011 6201
Red M: 66.1/111 W: 70.2/119 304 344 499 342 178 291 122 528 296 2904 353 271 309 132 491 332 281 87 425 2681 5585
Handicap 13 7 3 1 17 15 11 9 5 2 16 8 6 4 12 14 10 18
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1997

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers

Available Sports

Tennis

Reviews

