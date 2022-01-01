Orient Wuhan Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7157 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7157 yards
Scorecard for Orient Wuhan Golf Country and Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 75.5/137
|406
|447
|661
|457
|266
|395
|222
|623
|383
|3860
|468
|378
|447
|211
|606
|421
|398
|167
|551
|3647
|7507
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|375
|419
|638
|448
|243
|360
|192
|590
|349
|3614
|431
|344
|412
|173
|581
|393
|359
|147
|531
|3371
|6985
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|343
|379
|533
|372
|206
|318
|164
|558
|317
|3190
|391
|305
|346
|173
|555
|349
|309
|120
|463
|3011
|6201
|Red M: 66.1/111 W: 70.2/119
|304
|344
|499
|342
|178
|291
|122
|528
|296
|2904
|353
|271
|309
|132
|491
|332
|281
|87
|425
|2681
|5585
|Handicap
|13
|7
|3
|1
|17
|15
|11
|9
|5
|2
|16
|8
|6
|4
|12
|14
|10
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers
Available SportsTennis
