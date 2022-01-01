Home / Courses / Asia / China / Shandong Province

Holyland & Sunshine Golf Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 5883 yards
Slope 115
Rating 68.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Yellow 71 5883 yards 68.2 115
Blue 71 5511 yards 67.2 112
White 71 5288 yards 65.1 109
Red (W) 71 4843 yards 65.9 107
Scorecard for Holyland & Sunshine Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Yellow M: 68.2/115 340 185 522 177 257 356 319 462 288 2906 344 393 579 143 330 135 370 325 358 2977 5883
Blue M: 67.2/112 322 173 495 161 240 347 302 436 273 2749 340 352 551 134 298 135 322 314 316 2762 5511
White M: 65.1/109 305 173 478 150 213 347 269 436 261 2632 329 330 529 121 270 125 322 314 316 2656 5288
Red W: 65.9/107 279 159 454 138 193 302 241 395 216 2377 313 311 494 114 220 125 300 293 296 2466 4843
Handicap 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 1
Par 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1998

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

