Holyland & Sunshine Golf Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 5883 yards
Slope 115
Rating 68.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Yellow
|71
|5883 yards
|68.2
|115
|Blue
|71
|5511 yards
|67.2
|112
|White
|71
|5288 yards
|65.1
|109
|Red (W)
|71
|4843 yards
|65.9
|107
Scorecard for Holyland & Sunshine Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Yellow M: 68.2/115
|340
|185
|522
|177
|257
|356
|319
|462
|288
|2906
|344
|393
|579
|143
|330
|135
|370
|325
|358
|2977
|5883
|Blue M: 67.2/112
|322
|173
|495
|161
|240
|347
|302
|436
|273
|2749
|340
|352
|551
|134
|298
|135
|322
|314
|316
|2762
|5511
|White M: 65.1/109
|305
|173
|478
|150
|213
|347
|269
|436
|261
|2632
|329
|330
|529
|121
|270
|125
|322
|314
|316
|2656
|5288
|Red W: 65.9/107
|279
|159
|454
|138
|193
|302
|241
|395
|216
|2377
|313
|311
|494
|114
|220
|125
|300
|293
|296
|2466
|4843
|Handicap
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|1
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout