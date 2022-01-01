Home / Courses / Asia / China / Anhui Province

Huangshan Songbai Golf & Country Club - Forest Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6945 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6945 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 526 419 192 425 588 446 219 396 410 3621 569 188 378 198 406 538 419 442 423 3561 7182
White M: 73.1/123 504 397 173 397 526 423 199 372 384 3375 536 167 353 177 382 517 410 409 401 3352 6727
Red W: 70.2/119 437 326 121 332 457 363 154 307 328 2825 463 124 307 140 337 453 361 331 317 2833 5658
Handicap 17 9 15 11 13 1 3 5 7 12 14 18 10 16 6 4 2 8
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2001
Architect Ron Fream (2001)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Huangshan Golf Training Center"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Fitness, Tennis, Badminton, Basketball

