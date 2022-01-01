Huangshan Songbai Golf & Country Club - Forest Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6945 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6945 yards
Scorecard for Jade Valley
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|526
|419
|192
|425
|588
|446
|219
|396
|410
|3621
|569
|188
|378
|198
|406
|538
|419
|442
|423
|3561
|7182
|White M: 73.1/123
|504
|397
|173
|397
|526
|423
|199
|372
|384
|3375
|536
|167
|353
|177
|382
|517
|410
|409
|401
|3352
|6727
|Red W: 70.2/119
|437
|326
|121
|332
|457
|363
|154
|307
|328
|2825
|463
|124
|307
|140
|337
|453
|361
|331
|317
|2833
|5658
|Handicap
|17
|9
|15
|11
|13
|1
|3
|5
|7
|12
|14
|18
|10
|16
|6
|4
|2
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2001
Architect Ron Fream (2001)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Huangshan Golf Training Center"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsFitness, Tennis, Badminton, Basketball
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Huangshan, Anhui
Resort
0.0
0
Course Layout