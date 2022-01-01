Home / Courses / Asia / China / Anhui Province

Huangshan Songbai Golf & Country Club - Championship Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7182 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7182 yards 74.9 131
White 72 6727 yards 73.1 123
Red (W) 72 5658 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Rainbow Valley
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.6/125 424 162 418 511 343 240 315 552 350 3315 395 428 360 566 151 384 200 600 415 3499 6814
Blue M: 71.9/121 411 160 381 487 364 280 341 576 370 3370 364 383 340 497 120 367 159 540 387 3157 6527
White M: 68.5/118 378 156 348 430 332 220 290 535 339 3028 345 364 315 480 106 340 138 524 370 2982 6010
Red W: 69.0/122 333 141 220 395 319 120 267 511 330 2636 327 348 262 450 94 283 119 505 345 2733 5369
Handicap 9 17 5 11 13 1 15 3 7 10 12 8 14 18 6 16 2 4
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2007

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Huangshan Golf Training Center"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Fitness, Tennis, Badminton, Basketball

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Huangshan Songbai GCC - Forest
Huangshan Songbai Golf & Country Club - Forest Course
Huangshan, Anhui
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me