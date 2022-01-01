Huangshan Songbai Golf & Country Club - Championship Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7182 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7182 yards
|74.9
|131
|White
|72
|6727 yards
|73.1
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5658 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Rainbow Valley
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.6/125
|424
|162
|418
|511
|343
|240
|315
|552
|350
|3315
|395
|428
|360
|566
|151
|384
|200
|600
|415
|3499
|6814
|Blue M: 71.9/121
|411
|160
|381
|487
|364
|280
|341
|576
|370
|3370
|364
|383
|340
|497
|120
|367
|159
|540
|387
|3157
|6527
|White M: 68.5/118
|378
|156
|348
|430
|332
|220
|290
|535
|339
|3028
|345
|364
|315
|480
|106
|340
|138
|524
|370
|2982
|6010
|Red W: 69.0/122
|333
|141
|220
|395
|319
|120
|267
|511
|330
|2636
|327
|348
|262
|450
|94
|283
|119
|505
|345
|2733
|5369
|Handicap
|9
|17
|5
|11
|13
|1
|15
|3
|7
|10
|12
|8
|14
|18
|6
|16
|2
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2007
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Huangshan Golf Training Center"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsFitness, Tennis, Badminton, Basketball
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout