Guangdong Province

Junan Country Garden Golf Club

0
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7018 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7018 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6543 yards 70.7 121
Gold (W) 72 5916 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard for Junan Country Garden Golf Village
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 386 205 385 548 403 186 438 398 562 3511 423 383 165 392 398 520 440 198 588 3507 7018
White M: 70.7/121 360 178 360 523 373 160 408 365 533 3260 393 363 143 363 369 496 418 176 562 3283 6543
Gold W: 70.2/119 310 130 303 493 347 135 366 326 473 2883 339 322 130 338 335 453 393 171 552 3033 5916
Handicap 12 14 8 4 10 18 2 16 6 7 15 17 11 13 9 3 5 1
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2002

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, VISA
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming

Reviews

