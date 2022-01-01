Junan Country Garden Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7018 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7018 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6543 yards
|70.7
|121
|Gold (W)
|72
|5916 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Junan Country Garden Golf Village
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|386
|205
|385
|548
|403
|186
|438
|398
|562
|3511
|423
|383
|165
|392
|398
|520
|440
|198
|588
|3507
|7018
|White M: 70.7/121
|360
|178
|360
|523
|373
|160
|408
|365
|533
|3260
|393
|363
|143
|363
|369
|496
|418
|176
|562
|3283
|6543
|Gold W: 70.2/119
|310
|130
|303
|493
|347
|135
|366
|326
|473
|2883
|339
|322
|130
|338
|335
|453
|393
|171
|552
|3033
|5916
|Handicap
|12
|14
|8
|4
|10
|18
|2
|16
|6
|7
|15
|17
|11
|13
|9
|3
|5
|1
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2002
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, VISA
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Reviews
