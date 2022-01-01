Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Heshan Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7263 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7263 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 427 520 457 190 388 175 419 221 433 3230 395 453 569 590 472 543 421 423 167 4033 7263
Blue M: 73.1/123 382 502 410 161 358 167 388 193 365 2926 354 421 535 540 435 515 387 373 155 3715 6641
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 363 486 380 147 325 151 360 173 352 2737 324 375 492 511 408 505 346 358 136 3455 6192
Red W: 67.1/113 320 400 317 128 297 137 313 154 307 2373 283 344 430 483 332 423 314 321 115 3045 5418
Handicap 7 5 1 17 13 15 3 11 9 16 12 4 2 6 14 8 10 18
Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 3 4 34 4 4 5 5 4 5 4 4 3 38 72

Course Details

Year Built 2013
Architect Jack Nicklaus (2013)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Single Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

