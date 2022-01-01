Heshan Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7263 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7263 yards
Scorecard for Heshan Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|427
|520
|457
|190
|388
|175
|419
|221
|433
|3230
|395
|453
|569
|590
|472
|543
|421
|423
|167
|4033
|7263
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|382
|502
|410
|161
|358
|167
|388
|193
|365
|2926
|354
|421
|535
|540
|435
|515
|387
|373
|155
|3715
|6641
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|363
|486
|380
|147
|325
|151
|360
|173
|352
|2737
|324
|375
|492
|511
|408
|505
|346
|358
|136
|3455
|6192
|Red W: 67.1/113
|320
|400
|317
|128
|297
|137
|313
|154
|307
|2373
|283
|344
|430
|483
|332
|423
|314
|321
|115
|3045
|5418
|Handicap
|7
|5
|1
|17
|13
|15
|3
|11
|9
|16
|12
|4
|2
|6
|14
|8
|10
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|34
|4
|4
|5
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|38
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2013
Architect Jack Nicklaus (2013)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Single Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
