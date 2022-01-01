Junding Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7230 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7230 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6630 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6011 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6011 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5266 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Junding Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|551
|380
|432
|213
|396
|435
|228
|457
|546
|3638
|426
|516
|338
|212
|573
|484
|187
|418
|438
|3592
|7230
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|521
|342
|401
|180
|358
|404
|192
|423
|511
|3332
|388
|483
|317
|186
|544
|429
|160
|389
|402
|3298
|6630
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|483
|305
|360
|171
|318
|363
|179
|359
|473
|3011
|334
|444
|296
|153
|522
|394
|132
|351
|374
|3000
|6011
|Red W: 67.1/113
|445
|239
|321
|153
|273
|330
|97
|323
|427
|2608
|288
|413
|273
|120
|483
|348
|109
|304
|320
|2658
|5266
|Handicap
|7
|1
|3
|17
|5
|11
|15
|9
|13
|12
|6
|2
|18
|4
|10
|16
|8
|14
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2006
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout