Junding Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7230 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7230 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6630 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6011 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6011 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5266 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Junding Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 551 380 432 213 396 435 228 457 546 3638 426 516 338 212 573 484 187 418 438 3592 7230
Blue M: 73.1/123 521 342 401 180 358 404 192 423 511 3332 388 483 317 186 544 429 160 389 402 3298 6630
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 483 305 360 171 318 363 179 359 473 3011 334 444 296 153 522 394 132 351 374 3000 6011
Red W: 67.1/113 445 239 321 153 273 330 97 323 427 2608 288 413 273 120 483 348 109 304 320 2658 5266
Handicap 7 1 3 17 5 11 15 9 13 12 6 2 18 4 10 16 8 14
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2006

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

