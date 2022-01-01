KaiKou Golf Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7727 yards
Slope 137
Rating 75.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7727 yards
|75.5
|137
|Blue
|72
|7320 yards
|74.9
|131
|White
|72
|6824 yards
|73.1
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|6397 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Kaikou Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 75.5/137
|437
|390
|636
|613
|468
|212
|410
|179
|460
|3805
|380
|452
|505
|485
|240
|617
|182
|591
|470
|3922
|7727
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|426
|360
|610
|587
|447
|189
|378
|167
|429
|3593
|364
|441
|479
|451
|229
|601
|158
|565
|439
|3727
|7320
|White M: 73.1/123
|391
|352
|586
|557
|416
|156
|353
|153
|416
|3380
|339
|413
|449
|401
|191
|557
|147
|520
|427
|3444
|6824
|Red W: 71.7/123
|368
|334
|543
|532
|358
|129
|325
|143
|391
|3123
|329
|374
|419
|392
|171
|536
|136
|515
|402
|3274
|6397
|Handicap
|16
|12
|4
|14
|8
|10
|6
|18
|2
|15
|5
|1
|3
|9
|11
|13
|17
|7
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Architect Greg Norman (1994)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, Visa
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
