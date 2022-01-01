Home / Courses / Asia / China / Fujian Province

KaiKou Golf Club - East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7727 yards
Slope 137
Rating 75.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7727 yards 75.5 137
Blue 72 7320 yards 74.9 131
White 72 6824 yards 73.1 123
Red (W) 72 6397 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kaikou Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 75.5/137 437 390 636 613 468 212 410 179 460 3805 380 452 505 485 240 617 182 591 470 3922 7727
Blue M: 74.9/131 426 360 610 587 447 189 378 167 429 3593 364 441 479 451 229 601 158 565 439 3727 7320
White M: 73.1/123 391 352 586 557 416 156 353 153 416 3380 339 413 449 401 191 557 147 520 427 3444 6824
Red W: 71.7/123 368 334 543 532 358 129 325 143 391 3123 329 374 419 392 171 536 136 515 402 3274 6397
Handicap 16 12 4 14 8 10 6 18 2 15 5 1 3 9 11 13 17 7
Par 4 4 5 5 4 3 4 3 4 36 4 4 4 4 3 5 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Architect Greg Norman (1994)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, Visa

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
KaiKou Golf Club - West Course
Xiamen, Fujian
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Orient Xiamen Golf & Country Club - B/C Course
Xiamen, Fujian
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Orient Xiamen Golf & Country Club - C/A Course
Xiamen, Fujian
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Orient Xiamen GCC
Orient Xiamen Golf & Country Club - A/B Course
Xiamen, Fujian
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me