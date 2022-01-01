Home / Courses / Asia / China / Fujian Province

KaiKou Golf Club - West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7119 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7119 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6628 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6293 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5778 yards 71.2 120
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 74.9/131 405 184 605 591 436 367 372 175 372 3507 421 376 392 593 602 209 391 188 440 3612 7119
Blue M: 73.1/123 368 163 577 558 411 337 354 151 348 3267 391 345 362 572 575 172 371 178 395 3361 6628
White M: 70.7/121 355 144 542 545 398 326 341 143 332 3126 375 332 332 555 538 147 356 161 371 3167 6293
Red W: 71.2/120 314 126 499 503 373 302 302 121 311 2851 350 296 308 515 518 126 328 143 343 2927 5778
Handicap 16 14 2 8 6 12 18 4 10 15 17 13 9 1 3 11 5 7
Par 4 3 5 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 4 4 4 5 5 3 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2009
Architect Greg Norman (2009)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, Visa

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

