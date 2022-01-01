KaiKou Golf Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7119 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7119 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6628 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6293 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5778 yards
|71.2
|120
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|405
|184
|605
|591
|436
|367
|372
|175
|372
|3507
|421
|376
|392
|593
|602
|209
|391
|188
|440
|3612
|7119
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|368
|163
|577
|558
|411
|337
|354
|151
|348
|3267
|391
|345
|362
|572
|575
|172
|371
|178
|395
|3361
|6628
|White M: 70.7/121
|355
|144
|542
|545
|398
|326
|341
|143
|332
|3126
|375
|332
|332
|555
|538
|147
|356
|161
|371
|3167
|6293
|Red W: 71.2/120
|314
|126
|499
|503
|373
|302
|302
|121
|311
|2851
|350
|296
|308
|515
|518
|126
|328
|143
|343
|2927
|5778
|Handicap
|16
|14
|2
|8
|6
|12
|18
|4
|10
|15
|17
|13
|9
|1
|3
|11
|5
|7
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2009
Architect Greg Norman (2009)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, Visa
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout