Kangle Garden Rubber Tree Golf Club - Hot Spring Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7201 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7201 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6708 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6259 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5769 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hot Spring
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 358 204 436 429 356 194 507 416 540 3440 423 600 448 413 227 598 423 198 431 3761 7201
Blue M: 73.1/123 338 186 409 405 338 173 466 390 513 3218 396 554 436 381 208 558 382 176 399 3490 6708
White M: 70.7/121 308 173 373 383 306 161 438 358 486 2986 359 542 428 357 175 526 348 156 382 3273 6259
Red W: 70.2/119 260 160 351 367 276 132 422 324 453 2745 327 529 383 332 159 493 320 126 355 3024 5769
Handicap 16 12 10 8 14 18 6 4 2 17 3 5 11 15 1 13 7 9
Par 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 36 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

