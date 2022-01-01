Kangle Garden Rubber Tree Golf Club - Hot Spring Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7201 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7201 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6708 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6259 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5769 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Hot Spring
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|358
|204
|436
|429
|356
|194
|507
|416
|540
|3440
|423
|600
|448
|413
|227
|598
|423
|198
|431
|3761
|7201
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|338
|186
|409
|405
|338
|173
|466
|390
|513
|3218
|396
|554
|436
|381
|208
|558
|382
|176
|399
|3490
|6708
|White M: 70.7/121
|308
|173
|373
|383
|306
|161
|438
|358
|486
|2986
|359
|542
|428
|357
|175
|526
|348
|156
|382
|3273
|6259
|Red W: 70.2/119
|260
|160
|351
|367
|276
|132
|422
|324
|453
|2745
|327
|529
|383
|332
|159
|493
|320
|126
|355
|3024
|5769
|Handicap
|16
|12
|10
|8
|14
|18
|6
|4
|2
|17
|3
|5
|11
|15
|1
|13
|7
|9
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
