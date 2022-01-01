Kangle Garden Rubber Tree Golf Club - Sun River Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7235 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7235 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6907 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6528 yards
|72.4
|122
|Red (W)
|72
|5648 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Sun River
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|434
|360
|552
|177
|575
|418
|398
|208
|423
|3545
|441
|165
|559
|436
|438
|384
|235
|589
|443
|3690
|7235
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|414
|340
|536
|164
|545
|418
|383
|179
|399
|3378
|428
|149
|529
|422
|420
|367
|225
|568
|421
|3529
|6907
|White M: 72.4/122
|395
|326
|528
|149
|525
|374
|360
|161
|377
|3195
|413
|123
|513
|393
|393
|340
|209
|548
|401
|3333
|6528
|Red W: 70.2/119
|324
|280
|474
|127
|444
|326
|325
|129
|318
|2747
|348
|94
|478
|364
|330
|284
|171
|489
|343
|2901
|5648
|Handicap
|8
|16
|2
|12
|14
|18
|4
|10
|6
|5
|15
|1
|7
|11
|9
|17
|13
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout