Home / Courses / Asia / China / Hainan Province

Kangle Garden Rubber Tree Golf Club - Sun River Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7235 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7235 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6907 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6528 yards 72.4 122
Red (W) 72 5648 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sun River
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 434 360 552 177 575 418 398 208 423 3545 441 165 559 436 438 384 235 589 443 3690 7235
Blue M: 73.1/123 414 340 536 164 545 418 383 179 399 3378 428 149 529 422 420 367 225 568 421 3529 6907
White M: 72.4/122 395 326 528 149 525 374 360 161 377 3195 413 123 513 393 393 340 209 548 401 3333 6528
Red W: 70.2/119 324 280 474 127 444 326 325 129 318 2747 348 94 478 364 330 284 171 489 343 2901 5648
Handicap 8 16 2 12 14 18 4 10 6 5 15 1 7 11 9 17 13 3
Par 4 4 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kangle Garden Rubber Tree Golf Club - Hot Spring Course
Wanning, Hainan
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me