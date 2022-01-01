Home / Courses / Asia / China / Yunnan Province

Kunming Hot Spring Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 7243 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7243 yards 74.9 131
Gold 72 6835 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6496 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6051 yards 69.2 117
White (W) 72 6051 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5452 yards 67.1 113
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 438 446 590 149 422 447 558 190 415 3655 346 442 188 389 547 449 244 521 462 3588 7243
Gold M: 73.1/123 424 421 567 131 404 421 537 173 394 3472 324 398 158 374 527 422 220 500 440 3363 6835
Blue M: 70.7/121 404 395 567 131 382 400 516 153 371 3319 298 374 142 361 503 409 198 482 410 3177 6496
White M: 69.2/117 W: 71.7/123 381 373 524 114 360 385 496 136 348 3117 283 342 127 346 472 373 178 436 377 2934 6051
Red W: 67.1/113 329 347 479 101 308 348 458 128 319 2817 258 322 112 321 432 336 129 387 338 2635 5452
Handicap 7 9 17 11 13 15 1 3 5 10 4 18 16 6 8 12 14 2
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2011

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Conference Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

