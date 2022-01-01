Kunming Hot Spring Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 7243 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7243 yards
|74.9
|131
|Gold
|72
|6835 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6496 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6051 yards
|69.2
|117
|White (W)
|72
|6051 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5452 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kunming Hot Spring Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|438
|446
|590
|149
|422
|447
|558
|190
|415
|3655
|346
|442
|188
|389
|547
|449
|244
|521
|462
|3588
|7243
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|424
|421
|567
|131
|404
|421
|537
|173
|394
|3472
|324
|398
|158
|374
|527
|422
|220
|500
|440
|3363
|6835
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|404
|395
|567
|131
|382
|400
|516
|153
|371
|3319
|298
|374
|142
|361
|503
|409
|198
|482
|410
|3177
|6496
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 71.7/123
|381
|373
|524
|114
|360
|385
|496
|136
|348
|3117
|283
|342
|127
|346
|472
|373
|178
|436
|377
|2934
|6051
|Red W: 67.1/113
|329
|347
|479
|101
|308
|348
|458
|128
|319
|2817
|258
|322
|112
|321
|432
|336
|129
|387
|338
|2635
|5452
|Handicap
|7
|9
|17
|11
|13
|15
|1
|3
|5
|10
|4
|18
|16
|6
|8
|12
|14
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2011
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout