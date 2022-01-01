Home / Courses / Asia / China / Yunnan Province

Kunming Dianchi Lakeside Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7222 yards
Slope 133
Rating 73.2

Also known as Lakeview Golf Club Kunming.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7222 yards 73.2 133
Blue 72 6719 yards 70.9 128
Blue (W) 72 6719 yards 72.5 130
White 72 6028 yards 67.7 121
White (W) 72 6028 yards 68.1 125
Red 72 5185 yards 68.2 114
Red (W) 72 5185 yards 67.4 120
Scorecard
Scorecard for Lakeview Yulongwan Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.2/133 427 409 501 442 232 651 422 157 415 3656 449 147 576 472 422 195 423 336 546 3566 7222
Blue M: 70.9/128 W: 72.5/130 400 377 466 408 207 612 401 139 382 3392 411 128 547 448 400 177 392 309 515 3327 6719
White M: 67.7/121 W: 68.1/125 357 323 436 358 193 539 357 115 345 3023 365 107 501 406 364 165 343 282 472 3005 6028
Red M: 68.2/114 W: 67.4/120 321 259 378 299 153 465 309 92 301 2577 321 91 449 361 326 136 297 224 403 2608 5185
Handicap 7 3 13 5 15 1 9 17 11 8 18 4 2 12 16 10 14 6
Par 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2003
Golf Season Year round
Architect Nick Faldo (2003)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

