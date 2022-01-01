Kunming Dianchi Lakeside Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7222 yards
Slope 133
Rating 73.2
Also known as Lakeview Golf Club Kunming.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7222 yards
|73.2
|133
|Blue
|72
|6719 yards
|70.9
|128
|Blue (W)
|72
|6719 yards
|72.5
|130
|White
|72
|6028 yards
|67.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6028 yards
|68.1
|125
|Red
|72
|5185 yards
|68.2
|114
|Red (W)
|72
|5185 yards
|67.4
|120
Scorecard for Lakeview Yulongwan Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.2/133
|427
|409
|501
|442
|232
|651
|422
|157
|415
|3656
|449
|147
|576
|472
|422
|195
|423
|336
|546
|3566
|7222
|Blue M: 70.9/128 W: 72.5/130
|400
|377
|466
|408
|207
|612
|401
|139
|382
|3392
|411
|128
|547
|448
|400
|177
|392
|309
|515
|3327
|6719
|White M: 67.7/121 W: 68.1/125
|357
|323
|436
|358
|193
|539
|357
|115
|345
|3023
|365
|107
|501
|406
|364
|165
|343
|282
|472
|3005
|6028
|Red M: 68.2/114 W: 67.4/120
|321
|259
|378
|299
|153
|465
|309
|92
|301
|2577
|321
|91
|449
|361
|326
|136
|297
|224
|403
|2608
|5185
|Handicap
|7
|3
|13
|5
|15
|1
|9
|17
|11
|8
|18
|4
|2
|12
|16
|10
|14
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2003
Golf Season Year round
Architect Nick Faldo (2003)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesSauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
