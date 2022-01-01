Home / Courses / Asia / China / Yunnan Province

Kunming Wanda Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6638 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6638 yards 73.1 123
White 72 5623 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5141 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kunming Wanda Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 320 529 175 397 382 186 454 518 340 3301 400 510 434 365 212 338 168 378 532 3337 6638
White M: 69.2/117 288 465 138 339 317 131 386 454 279 2797 346 443 377 303 165 272 132 311 477 2826 5623
Red W: 67.1/113 262 432 125 306 284 109 356 421 250 2545 315 416 350 274 146 243 115 292 445 2596 5141
Handicap 15 5 17 1 13 11 3 7 9 10 2 4 8 18 12 14 16 6
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2001

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Conference Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kunming Country Golf Club
Kunming, Yunnan
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kunming Sunshine Golf Club
Kunming, Yunnan
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kunming Hot Spring Golf Club
Kunming, Yunnan
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me