Kunming Wanda Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6638 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6638 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|5623 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5141 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kunming Wanda Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|320
|529
|175
|397
|382
|186
|454
|518
|340
|3301
|400
|510
|434
|365
|212
|338
|168
|378
|532
|3337
|6638
|White M: 69.2/117
|288
|465
|138
|339
|317
|131
|386
|454
|279
|2797
|346
|443
|377
|303
|165
|272
|132
|311
|477
|2826
|5623
|Red W: 67.1/113
|262
|432
|125
|306
|284
|109
|356
|421
|250
|2545
|315
|416
|350
|274
|146
|243
|115
|292
|445
|2596
|5141
|Handicap
|15
|5
|17
|1
|13
|11
|3
|7
|9
|10
|2
|4
|8
|18
|12
|14
|16
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2001
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Conference Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout