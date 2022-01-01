Home / Courses / Asia / China / Jiangxi Province

Lushan International Golf Club - A/B Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6905 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 6905 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6421 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6067 yards 69.2 119
Red (W) 72 5592 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard
Scorecard for A - B
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.1/123 410 200 585 450 335 180 380 350 545 3435 550 310 210 450 585 320 440 240 365 3470 6905
Blue M: 70.7/121 385 185 550 425 303 150 355 310 530 3193 535 300 195 428 540 305 400 190 335 3228 6421
White M: 69.2/119 360 165 500 410 295 138 343 300 504 3015 506 285 182 404 510 290 380 175 320 3052 6067
Red W: 70.2/119 320 155 470 380 280 108 318 287 480 2798 493 265 153 373 470 260 350 145 285 2794 5592
Handicap 6 2 12 4 18 16 10 8 14 11 17 9 1 13 15 5 3 7
Par 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2005

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Lushan International GC
Lushan International Golf Club - A/C Course
Jiujiang, Jiangxi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Lushan International GC: Aerial view
Lushan International Golf Club - B/C Course
Jiujiang, Jiangxi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
