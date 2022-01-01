Lushan International Golf Club - A/B Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6905 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|6905 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6421 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6067 yards
|69.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5592 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for A - B
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|410
|200
|585
|450
|335
|180
|380
|350
|545
|3435
|550
|310
|210
|450
|585
|320
|440
|240
|365
|3470
|6905
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|385
|185
|550
|425
|303
|150
|355
|310
|530
|3193
|535
|300
|195
|428
|540
|305
|400
|190
|335
|3228
|6421
|White M: 69.2/119
|360
|165
|500
|410
|295
|138
|343
|300
|504
|3015
|506
|285
|182
|404
|510
|290
|380
|175
|320
|3052
|6067
|Red W: 70.2/119
|320
|155
|470
|380
|280
|108
|318
|287
|480
|2798
|493
|265
|153
|373
|470
|260
|350
|145
|285
|2794
|5592
|Handicap
|6
|2
|12
|4
|18
|16
|10
|8
|14
|11
|17
|9
|1
|13
|15
|5
|3
|7
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout