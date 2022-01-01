Home / Courses / Asia / China / Jiangxi Province

Lushan International Golf Club - B/C Course

5 Stars
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7085 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7085 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6568 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6139 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5619 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard for B - C
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 74.9/131 550 310 210 450 585 320 440 240 365 3470 394 209 555 473 366 439 540 173 466 3615 7085
Blue M: 73.1/123 535 300 195 428 540 305 400 190 335 3228 358 180 515 447 347 393 518 147 435 3340 6568
White M: 70.7/121 506 285 182 404 510 290 380 175 320 3052 323 151 492 425 329 366 467 125 409 3087 6139
Red W: 70.2/119 493 265 153 373 470 260 350 145 285 2794 297 133 453 417 308 325 417 101 374 2825 5619
Handicap 11 17 9 1 13 15 5 3 7 12 18 10 2 14 16 6 4 8
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2009

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Lushan International GC
Lushan International Golf Club - A/B Course
Jiujiang, Jiangxi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Lushan International GC
Lushan International Golf Club - A/C Course
Jiujiang, Jiangxi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
