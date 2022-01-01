Lushan International Golf Club - B/C Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7085 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7085 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6568 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6139 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5619 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for B - C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|550
|310
|210
|450
|585
|320
|440
|240
|365
|3470
|394
|209
|555
|473
|366
|439
|540
|173
|466
|3615
|7085
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|535
|300
|195
|428
|540
|305
|400
|190
|335
|3228
|358
|180
|515
|447
|347
|393
|518
|147
|435
|3340
|6568
|White M: 70.7/121
|506
|285
|182
|404
|510
|290
|380
|175
|320
|3052
|323
|151
|492
|425
|329
|366
|467
|125
|409
|3087
|6139
|Red W: 70.2/119
|493
|265
|153
|373
|470
|260
|350
|145
|285
|2794
|297
|133
|453
|417
|308
|325
|417
|101
|374
|2825
|5619
|Handicap
|11
|17
|9
|1
|13
|15
|5
|3
|7
|12
|18
|10
|2
|14
|16
|6
|4
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2009
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout