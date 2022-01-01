Home / Courses / Asia / China / Jiangxi Province

Lushan International Golf Club - A/C Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7050 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7050 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6533 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6102 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5623 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for A - C
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 74.9/131 410 200 585 450 335 180 380 350 545 3435 394 209 555 473 366 439 540 173 466 3615 7050
Blue M: 73.1/123 385 185 550 425 303 150 355 310 530 3193 358 180 515 447 347 393 518 147 435 3340 6533
White M: 70.7/121 360 165 500 410 295 138 343 300 504 3015 323 151 492 425 329 366 467 125 409 3087 6102
Red W: 70.2/119 320 155 470 380 280 108 318 287 480 2798 297 133 453 417 308 325 417 101 374 2825 5623
Handicap 6 2 12 4 18 16 10 8 14 5 1 11 3 17 15 9 7 13
Par 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2009

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Lushan International GC
Lushan International Golf Club - A/B Course
Jiujiang, Jiangxi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Lushan International GC: Aerial view
Lushan International Golf Club - B/C Course
Jiujiang, Jiangxi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me