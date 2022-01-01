Sandy Beach Regional Park
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 35
Length 3099 yards
Slope 129
Rating 35.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|35
|3099 yards
|35.7
|129
|Blue (W)
|35
|3099 yards
|38.6
|132
|White
|35
|2856 yards
|34.6
|123
|White (W)
|35
|2856 yards
|37.2
|126
|Red
|35
|2588 yards
|33.2
|115
|Red (W)
|35
|2588 yards
|35.3
|122
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 71.4/129 W: 77.2/132
|373
|402
|169
|310
|531
|370
|235
|347
|362
|3099
|6198
|White M: 69.2/123 W: 74.4/126
|343
|383
|160
|290
|482
|351
|190
|315
|342
|2856
|5712
|Red M: 66.4/115 W: 70.6/122
|316
|365
|141
|272
|430
|332
|138
|287
|307
|2588
|5176
|Handicap
|5
|1
|17
|7
|15
|3
|9
|11
|13
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|35
|70
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Carts Yes
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
