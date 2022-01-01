Home / Courses / Canada / Saskatchewan / Lloydminster

Sandy Beach Regional Park

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 35
Length 3099 yards
Slope 129
Rating 35.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 35 3099 yards 35.7 129
Blue (W) 35 3099 yards 38.6 132
White 35 2856 yards 34.6 123
White (W) 35 2856 yards 37.2 126
Red 35 2588 yards 33.2 115
Red (W) 35 2588 yards 35.3 122
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 71.4/129 W: 77.2/132 373 402 169 310 531 370 235 347 362 3099 6198
White M: 69.2/123 W: 74.4/126 343 383 160 290 482 351 190 315 342 2856 5712
Red M: 66.4/115 W: 70.6/122 316 365 141 272 430 332 138 287 307 2588 5176
Handicap 5 1 17 7 15 3 9 11 13
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 35 70

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Nearby Courses
Lloydminster GCC
Lloydminster Golf and Country Club
Lloydminster, Saskatchewan
Public
3.0
3
Write Review
Rolling Green Fairways GC
Rolling Green Fairways Golf Course
Lloydminster, Alberta
Public
2.0
1
Write Review
Kitscoty GC
Kitscoty Golf Club
Kitscoty, Alberta
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Lea Park Raven Golf Course
Marwayne, Alberta
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
