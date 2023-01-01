Golf Villa de El Escorial - Pitch & Putt Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 27
Length 764 yards
Slope 85
Rating 27.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Men
|27
|764 yards
|27.1
|85
|Ladies
|27
|764 yards
|28.0
|89
Scorecard for Par-3
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.1/85
|47
|74
|115
|50
|78
|92
|120
|85
|103
|764
|1528
|Ladies W: 28.0/89
|47
|74
|115
|50
|78
|92
|120
|85
|103
|764
|1528
|Handicap
|12
|14
|1
|16
|5
|8
|3
|10
|17
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built 2017
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout