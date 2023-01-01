Home / Courses / Europe / Spain / Madrid

Golf Villa de El Escorial - Pitch & Putt Course

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 27
Length 764 yards
Slope 85
Rating 27.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Men 27 764 yards 27.1 85
Ladies 27 764 yards 28.0 89
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Par-3
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 27.1/85 47 74 115 50 78 92 120 85 103 764 1528
Ladies W: 28.0/89 47 74 115 50 78 92 120 85 103 764 1528
Handicap 12 14 1 16 5 8 3 10 17
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built 2017

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me