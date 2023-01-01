Fioranello Golf Club - 9-hole Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Pitch&Putt
Par 27
Length 560 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Yellow/Red
|27
|560 meters
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Meeting Facilities
Available ActivitiesSwimming, Billiards
Reviews
