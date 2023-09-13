This no-longer-ugly shirt is a Cool Golf Thing

Nearly a quarter-century later, it endures.
Tim Gavrich
"Can you believe they made us wear these?" - Justin Leonard to Jim Furyk, probably.

With the 2023 Ryder Cup looming, both Team USA and Team Europe have gotten some advance scouting in at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. They’ve also been loading up on pasta and vino, according to one team-dinner photo.

While the rest of the guys wore drab, solid colors (and Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Max Homa missed the memo about wearing hats indoors), 2018 captain and 2023 vice captain Jim Furyk dared to be different, donning a garment as sacred to American Ryder Cup players and fans as the Shroud of Turin: the golf shirt in which the Yanks authored their epic Sunday Singles comeback in 1999.

Despite its association with an all-time triumph, the shirt (nicknamed simply “The Shirt” to those in the know) was ridiculed - Tiger Woods tossed his in a fireplace - for years as one of the most hideous fashion choices in golf history, perhaps so ugly it had some ironic charm, at best.

But time has a way of turning the garish glorious. Take a look in your local pro shop or spend 10 minutes scrolling Instagram and you’ll encounter a dozen brands whose shirt patterns make Furyk’s regalia look refined. These days, loud prints and patterns adorn countless bro-golfers at every course from here to Hirono.

Tipsy Elves - hotdog shirt
Articles
2 Min Read
Tipsy Elves: Reviewing golf's newest, loudest fashion
March 13, 2023
This new brand brings the funkiest and funniest fashions to the golf course.
By Jason Scott Deegan

If you want to channel the ’99 Ryder Cup in the coming weeks, golf-bro fashion brand Royal & Awesome will sell you their Brookline Polo for $39.99, with the same general layout but some different photos subbed in to avoid any copyright infringement. Or perhaps the 1990s shopping mall drinking cup look is more your style?

cgt-walking.jpeg
Cool Golf Things
March 22, 2019
Browse our not-too-long essays about cool things in golf.

Cool Golf ThingsGear
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day One
Articles
2 Min Read
Las Vegas' Shadow Creek raises greens fee to $1,250
September 11, 2023
Golf course news and notes; September, 2023.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The Masters - Preview Day 2
Articles
2 Min Read
The Best Golf Course Logos We've Collected
September 6, 2023
Golf course logos come in a huge variety of styles, making hats, shirts and other accessories from pro shops very collectible. What are your favorite logos?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Best walking golf shoes for 2023
Articles
3 Min Read
The best golf shoes for walking golfers
September 4, 2023
Golfers who love to walk should choose their footwear carefully.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
TaylorMade Driving Relief Supported By UnitedHealth Group
Articles
5 Min Read
Miss it quick: 8 ways to play faster golf
August 31, 2023
From a pre-shot routine to where you position your golf cart, there are many ways to save seconds and minutes, making a round of golf more enjoyable for everyone.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The Walker Cup - Previews
Articles
12 Min Read
A hole-by-hole guide to The Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland
August 30, 2023
Get to know every hole at the Home of Golf, the mother of golf courses around the world.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
General Views of The Old Course at St Andrews
Articles
4 Min Read
The problem with par
August 29, 2023
Golf course architecture is an art form, but rigid notions surrounding the concept of par can hold it back.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
Silverado Resort - North golf course - hole 11
Articles
2 Min Read
Groundbreaking changes coming to the 2023 Fortinet Championship at Silverado in Napa
September 5, 2023
A routing change aims to make the spectator experience the best on the PGA TOUR.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Cinnamon Hill Golf Course - hole 5
Articles
4 Min Read
Palm trees, beaches and golf: Introducing the new GolfPass Caribbean Golf Resort guide
September 11, 2023
Which of the 58 golf resorts in the Caribbean do you dream of visiting for your next tropical winter golf getaway?
By Jason Scott Deegan
Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club - castle
21 Images
August 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
August 28, 2023
Summer golf's finale heads overseas to discover some cool courses most Americans probably don't know much about.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
The Links At Bodega Harbour
Photo Galleries
10 Images
Teeing up The Links at Bodega Harbour, one of California's most scenic golf courses
September 10, 2023
The Robert Trent Jones Jr. design overlooks Bodega Bay, the site of Alfred Hitchcock's horror movie classic, 'The Birds'.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Now Reading
This no-longer-ugly shirt is a Cool Golf Thing
Search Near Me