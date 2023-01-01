Home / Courses / Europe / Netherlands / South Holland

Sportpark de Star - Pitch & Putt Course

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch & Putt
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Sports

FootGolf, Minigolf, Tennis

Nearby Courses
Pitch & Putt Sportpark de Star
Sportpark de Star - Par-3/4 Course
Leidschendam, South Holland
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
BurgGolf Zoetermeer
BurgGolf Zoetermeer
Zoetermeer, South Holland
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Leidschendamse GV Leeuwenbergh GC
Leidschendamse GV Leeuwenbergh Golf Club
Den Haag, South Holland
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Haagsche Groen-Geel CC: #9
Haagsche Groen-Geel Country Club
Wassenaar, South Holland
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Wassenaarse Groendael GC
Wassenaarse Groendael Golf Club
Wassenaar, South Holland
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Duinzicht GC - Par-3
Duinzicht Golf Club - Par-3 Course
Den Haag, South Holland
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Koninklijke Haagsche GCC: #10
Koninklijke Haagsche Golf & Country Club
Wassenaar, South Holland
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Voorschotense GC - Par-3
Voorschotense Golf Club - Par-3 Course
Voorschoten, South Holland
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Rijswijkse GC: #11
Rijswijkse Golf Club
Rijswijk, South Holland
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
DSV Concordia GC
DSV Concordia Golf Club - Par-3 Course
Delft, South Holland
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Wassenaarse Rozenstein GC
Wassenaarse Rozenstein Golf Club - Par-3 Course
Wassenaar, South Holland
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kieviten GC
Kieviten Golf Club
Wassenaar, South Holland
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
