One&Only Mandarina Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Links/Parkland
Par 27
Length 1230 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Course Details
Year Built 2025
Architect Greg Norman (2025)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Spa, Internet Access
Available SportsTennis
Reviews
Course Layout