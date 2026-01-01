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Nayarit Golf Guide

Nayarit Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Nayarit

Nayarit Golf Resorts

  • Higuera GC: #4
    Iberostar Playa Mita
    Playa Mita, Nayarit
    Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the mountains, Iberostar Playa Mita is an all-inclusive 5-star resort. Every room offers a scenic view, whether of the ocean, sunset, pool or golf course. Included amenities feature buffet breakfast, lunch and dinner, unlimited specialty dinners prepared with local ingredients, a 24-hour café and daily sports…
  • The Lakes at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta
    Vidanta Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta
     Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit
    Named one of the "Top Hotels in Mexico" and "Top Hotels in the World" by Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards, Vidanta Nuevo Nayarit–Vallarta offers the ultimate resort vacation along the lush Riviera Nayarit coastline. With five stunning resort hotels to choose from - The Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss and Mayan Palace…
  • Marina Vallarta GC: #4
    Hotel Casa Velas and Velas Vallarta
    Puerto Vallarta, Nayarit
    Located on beautiful Banderas Bay, Casa Velas and Velas Vallarta are two well-known all-inclusive resorts that offer a wide variety of amenities for every type of traveler. Because they’re sister properties under the same ownership, guests can enjoy luxury suites with garden, golf course, or ocean views at either location, along with…
  • El Tigre Club de Golf
    Paradise Village Resort
     Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit
    Paradise Village Beach Resort & Spa is a five-star getaway located on one of the most beautiful beaches in Bahía de Banderas. Set on a private peninsula, the resort offers stunning ocean views from every private balcony, creating the perfect backdrop for a relaxing and luxurious escape. Guests can unwind at the world-class spa, lounge by the pool…
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    Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo
    La Huerta, Jalisco
    Nestled on a secluded peninsula within a 3,000-acre nature reserve, Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo offers a serene escape where luxury meets untouched natural beauty. Many of the amenities offered at this resort are rooted in nature, including boat tours, whale watching, scuba diving, fishing and water sports like paddleboarding. Guests can also…
  • Bahia at Punta Mita Golf Club - hole 17
    Punta Mita
    Punta Mita, Nayarit
    Located in the Riviera Nayarit, just a short drive from Puerto Vallarta, Punta Mita is a five-star resort community that offers luxury beachfront accommodations at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita and St. Regis Punta Mita Resort. There are private terraces and pools at both properties, creating a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. For…

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