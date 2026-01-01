Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit

Named one of the "Top Hotels in Mexico" and "Top Hotels in the World" by Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards, Vidanta Nuevo Nayarit–Vallarta offers the ultimate resort vacation along the lush Riviera Nayarit coastline. With five stunning resort hotels to choose from - The Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss and Mayan Palace…