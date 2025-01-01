Nauka Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Par 72
Length 7537 yards
Slope 132
Rating 76.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Booby Blue
|72
|7537 yards
|76.0
|132
|Sea Blue
|72
|6988 yards
|73.5
|127
|Tropical Green
|72
|6394 yards
|70.7
|125
|Goldy
|72
|5822 yards
|68.2
|120
|Goldy (W)
|72
|5822 yards
|73.3
|127
|Rosy Brown (W)
|72
|5195 yards
|69.8
|120
Scorecard for Nauka Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Booby Blue M: 76.0/132
|571
|464
|355
|555
|191
|518
|454
|380
|231
|3719
|606
|482
|232
|401
|184
|456
|387
|601
|469
|3818
|7537
|Sea Blue M: 73.5/127
|558
|422
|344
|510
|155
|478
|421
|347
|205
|3440
|578
|432
|216
|364
|162
|434
|372
|563
|427
|3548
|6988
|Tropical Green M: 70.7/125
|531
|396
|305
|475
|112
|440
|392
|319
|184
|3154
|527
|396
|191
|333
|146
|394
|342
|531
|380
|3240
|6394
|Goldy M: 68.2/120 W: 73.3/127
|494
|347
|272
|465
|102
|413
|354
|276
|154
|2877
|495
|366
|164
|303
|124
|354
|320
|472
|347
|2945
|5822
|Rosy Brown W: 69.8/120
|457
|301
|227
|404
|91
|350
|321
|254
|132
|2537
|463
|312
|142
|271
|105
|318
|287
|441
|319
|2658
|5195
|Handicap
|3
|7
|13
|5
|17
|1
|11
|15
|9
|4
|10
|18
|12
|14
|2
|16
|6
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2024
Golf Season Year round
Architect Tom Fazio (2024)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsTennis
