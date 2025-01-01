Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Nauka Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Par 72
Length 7537 yards
Slope 132
Rating 76.0
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Booby Blue 72 7537 yards 76.0 132
Sea Blue 72 6988 yards 73.5 127
Tropical Green 72 6394 yards 70.7 125
Goldy 72 5822 yards 68.2 120
Goldy (W) 72 5822 yards 73.3 127
Rosy Brown (W) 72 5195 yards 69.8 120
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nauka Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Booby Blue M: 76.0/132 571 464 355 555 191 518 454 380 231 3719 606 482 232 401 184 456 387 601 469 3818 7537
Sea Blue M: 73.5/127 558 422 344 510 155 478 421 347 205 3440 578 432 216 364 162 434 372 563 427 3548 6988
Tropical Green M: 70.7/125 531 396 305 475 112 440 392 319 184 3154 527 396 191 333 146 394 342 531 380 3240 6394
Goldy M: 68.2/120 W: 73.3/127 494 347 272 465 102 413 354 276 154 2877 495 366 164 303 124 354 320 472 347 2945 5822
Rosy Brown W: 69.8/120 457 301 227 404 91 350 321 254 132 2537 463 312 142 271 105 318 287 441 319 2658 5195
Handicap 3 7 13 5 17 1 11 15 9 4 10 18 12 14 2 16 6 8
Par 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 36 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2024
Golf Season Year round
Architect Tom Fazio (2024)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Spa

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Tennis
Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Course Layout
