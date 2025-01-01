Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
The Crosby Golf Club - Charlotte/Aria Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6706 yards
Slope 135
Rating 71.0
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6706 yards 71.0 135
White 72 6143 yards 69.3 127
Green 72 5275 yards 66.1 111
Red (W) 72 4750 yards 68.6 118
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Charlotte/Aria
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 71.0/135 385 393 207 343 512 318 190 402 531 3281 381 165 320 550 405 552 244 374 434 3425 6706
White M: 69.3/127 365 372 186 296 489 283 163 381 472 3007 352 131 283 513 371 517 221 337 411 3136 6143
Green M: 66.1/111 324 318 142 248 436 248 104 340 367 2527 293 118 248 480 326 486 138 308 351 2748 5275
Red W: 68.6/118 315 307 122 219 399 240 92 270 357 2321 282 103 237 410 238 412 124 294 329 2429 4750
Handicap 10 4 8 12 18 14 6 2 16 7 13 17 15 5 11 3 9 1
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 5 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2020
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kentaro Sato (2020)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms
