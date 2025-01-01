The Crosby Golf Club - Charlotte/Aria Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6706 yards
Slope 135
Rating 71.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6706 yards
|71.0
|135
|White
|72
|6143 yards
|69.3
|127
|Green
|72
|5275 yards
|66.1
|111
|Red (W)
|72
|4750 yards
|68.6
|118
Scorecard for Charlotte/Aria
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 71.0/135
|385
|393
|207
|343
|512
|318
|190
|402
|531
|3281
|381
|165
|320
|550
|405
|552
|244
|374
|434
|3425
|6706
|White M: 69.3/127
|365
|372
|186
|296
|489
|283
|163
|381
|472
|3007
|352
|131
|283
|513
|371
|517
|221
|337
|411
|3136
|6143
|Green M: 66.1/111
|324
|318
|142
|248
|436
|248
|104
|340
|367
|2527
|293
|118
|248
|480
|326
|486
|138
|308
|351
|2748
|5275
|Red W: 68.6/118
|315
|307
|122
|219
|399
|240
|92
|270
|357
|2321
|282
|103
|237
|410
|238
|412
|124
|294
|329
|2429
|4750
|Handicap
|10
|4
|8
|12
|18
|14
|6
|2
|16
|7
|13
|17
|15
|5
|11
|3
|9
|1
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2020
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kentaro Sato (2020)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
