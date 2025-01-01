The Crosby Golf Club - Billie/Charlotte Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6501 yards
Slope 132
Rating 69.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6501 yards
|69.7
|132
|White
|72
|5900 yards
|67.8
|124
|Green
|72
|4943 yards
|65.9
|107
|Red (W)
|72
|4559 yards
|66.8
|114
Scorecard for Billie/Charlotte
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 69.7/132
|503
|360
|544
|149
|359
|371
|209
|326
|399
|3220
|385
|393
|207
|343
|512
|318
|190
|402
|531
|3281
|6501
|White M: 67.8/124
|476
|337
|478
|117
|323
|332
|180
|289
|361
|2893
|365
|372
|186
|296
|489
|283
|163
|381
|472
|3007
|5900
|Green M: 65.9/107
|398
|280
|412
|95
|268
|264
|130
|237
|332
|2416
|324
|318
|142
|248
|436
|248
|104
|340
|367
|2527
|4943
|Red W: 66.8/114
|386
|269
|402
|87
|259
|250
|121
|209
|255
|2238
|315
|307
|122
|219
|399
|240
|92
|270
|357
|2321
|4559
|Handicap
|15
|11
|17
|9
|7
|3
|5
|13
|1
|10
|4
|8
|12
|18
|14
|6
|2
|16
|Par
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2020
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kentaro Sato (2020)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout