The Crosby Golf Club - Billie/Charlotte Course

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6501 yards
Slope 132
Rating 69.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6501 yards 69.7 132
White 72 5900 yards 67.8 124
Green 72 4943 yards 65.9 107
Red (W) 72 4559 yards 66.8 114
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Billie/Charlotte
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 69.7/132 503 360 544 149 359 371 209 326 399 3220 385 393 207 343 512 318 190 402 531 3281 6501
White M: 67.8/124 476 337 478 117 323 332 180 289 361 2893 365 372 186 296 489 283 163 381 472 3007 5900
Green M: 65.9/107 398 280 412 95 268 264 130 237 332 2416 324 318 142 248 436 248 104 340 367 2527 4943
Red W: 66.8/114 386 269 402 87 259 250 121 209 255 2238 315 307 122 219 399 240 92 270 357 2321 4559
Handicap 15 11 17 9 7 3 5 13 1 10 4 8 12 18 14 6 2 16
Par 5 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2020
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kentaro Sato (2020)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Course Layout
