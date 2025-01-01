Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
The Crosby Golf Club - Aria/Billie Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6645 yards
Slope 132
Rating 70.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6645 yards 70.3 132
White 72 6029 yards 68.5 122
Green 72 5164 yards 66.1 117
Red (W) 72 4667 yards 67.8 118
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Aria/Billie
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.3/132 381 165 320 550 405 552 244 374 434 3425 503 360 544 149 359 371 209 326 399 3220 6645
White M: 68.5/122 352 131 283 513 371 517 221 337 411 3136 476 337 478 117 323 332 180 289 361 2893 6029
Green M: 66.1/117 293 118 248 480 326 486 138 308 351 2748 398 280 412 95 268 264 130 237 332 2416 5164
Red W: 67.8/118 282 103 237 410 238 412 124 294 329 2429 386 269 402 87 259 250 121 209 255 2238 4667
Handicap 7 13 17 15 5 11 3 9 1 16 12 18 10 8 4 6 14 2
Par 4 3 4 5 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2020
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kentaro Sato (2020)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
1440x350.jpg
The Crosby Golf Club - Billie/Charlotte Course
Icheon, Gyeonggi-do
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
The Crosby Golf Club - Charlotte/Aria Course
Icheon, Gyeonggi-do
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Duckpyung CC - Lake: #8
Duckpyung Country Club - Mountain/Lake Course
Icheon, Gyeonggi-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
BA Vista CC
BA Vista Country Club - Lago Course
Icheon, Gyeonggi-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
BA Vista CC
BA Vista Country Club - Bella Course
Icheon, Gyeonggi-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Jisan CC
Jisan Country Club - East Course
Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Biseungdae Country Club
Icheon, Gyeonggi-do
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
BA Vista CC
BA Vista Country Club - Monti Course
Icheon, Gyeonggi-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Jisan CC: Aerial view
Jisan Country Club - South Course
Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
BA Vista CC
BA Vista Country Club - Hopark Course
Icheon, Gyeonggi-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Jisan CC: Aerial view
Jisan Country Club - West Course
Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
BA Vista CC
BA Vista Country Club - Buona Course
Icheon, Gyeonggi-do
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
