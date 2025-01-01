The Crosby Golf Club - Aria/Billie Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6645 yards
Slope 132
Rating 70.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6645 yards
|70.3
|132
|White
|72
|6029 yards
|68.5
|122
|Green
|72
|5164 yards
|66.1
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|4667 yards
|67.8
|118
Scorecard for Aria/Billie
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.3/132
|381
|165
|320
|550
|405
|552
|244
|374
|434
|3425
|503
|360
|544
|149
|359
|371
|209
|326
|399
|3220
|6645
|White M: 68.5/122
|352
|131
|283
|513
|371
|517
|221
|337
|411
|3136
|476
|337
|478
|117
|323
|332
|180
|289
|361
|2893
|6029
|Green M: 66.1/117
|293
|118
|248
|480
|326
|486
|138
|308
|351
|2748
|398
|280
|412
|95
|268
|264
|130
|237
|332
|2416
|5164
|Red W: 67.8/118
|282
|103
|237
|410
|238
|412
|124
|294
|329
|2429
|386
|269
|402
|87
|259
|250
|121
|209
|255
|2238
|4667
|Handicap
|7
|13
|17
|15
|5
|11
|3
|9
|1
|16
|12
|18
|10
|8
|4
|6
|14
|2
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2020
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kentaro Sato (2020)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
