Bonshaw

Strathgartney Highlands Golf Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
Read Reviews
Average Rating
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 30
Length 1800 yards
Slope 112
Rating 29.15
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 30 1800 yards 29.15 112
Blue (W) 30 1800 yards 30.0 114
White 27 1180 yards 26.05 87
White (W) 27 1180 yards 27.0 89
Scorecard
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M M: 58.3/112 125 125 150 185 360 125 90 335 305 1800 3600
Blue L W: 60.0/114 125 125 150 185 360 125 90 335 305 1800 3600
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 3 3 3 3 4 3 3 4 4 30 60

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Golf Season May - October

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - $12.00
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Nearby Courses
Clyde River GC
Clyde River Golf Club - Darrach Nine
Clyde River, Prince Edward Island
Public
3.35
40
Write Review
Clyde River GC
Clyde River Golf Club - MacEachern Nine
Clyde River, Prince Edward Island
Public
3.35
40
Write Review
Clyde River GC
Clyde River Golf Club - MacLean Nine
Clyde River, Prince Edward Island
Public
3.35
40
Write Review
Glen Afton GC: Sunrise
Glen Afton Golf Club
Cornwall, Prince Edward Island
Semi-Private
3.0
4
Write Review
Countryview GC
Countryview Golf Club
Fairview, Prince Edward Island
Semi-Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Belvedere GC: #6
Belvedere Golf Club
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fox Meadow GCC
Fox Meadow Golf and Country Club
Stratford, Prince Edward Island
Public
4.0
1
Write Review
Glasgow Hills: Greens 14 & 15
Glasgow Hills Resort and Golf Club
Hunter River, Prince Edward Island
Resort
4.7777777778
9
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
VistaBay Golf Course
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
Semi-Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Rustico Resort
Rustico Resort Golf and Country Club
South Rustico, Prince Edward Island
Resort
1.5555555556
4
Write Review
Andersons Creek GC: #10
Andersons Creek Golf Club
Stanley Bridge, Prince Edward Island
Semi-Private
4.0
1
Write Review
Stanhope GCC: #14
Stanhope Golf and Country Club
Stanhope, Prince Edward Island
Public
4.0
1
Write Review
