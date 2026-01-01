Strathgartney Highlands Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 30
Length 1800 yards
Slope 112
Rating 29.15
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|30
|1800 yards
|29.15
|112
|Blue (W)
|30
|1800 yards
|30.0
|114
|White
|27
|1180 yards
|26.05
|87
|White (W)
|27
|1180 yards
|27.0
|89
Scorecard for Tees Blue
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M M: 58.3/112
|125
|125
|150
|185
|360
|125
|90
|335
|305
|1800
|3600
|Blue L W: 60.0/114
|125
|125
|150
|185
|360
|125
|90
|335
|305
|1800
|3600
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|30
|60
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Golf Season May - October
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - $12.00
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Course Layout