Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island Golf Guide
Featured Destination
Courses: 26
Reviews: 103
Prince Edward Island is Canada's smallest province but carries a larger-than-life reputation among golf travelers. This tiny island in Canada's Maritimes is legendary for its friendly and charming residents. It is also connected to the neighboring province of New Brunswick by the Confederation Bridge, though PEI also accepts international flights. The top course is generally considered to be the Links at Crowbush Cove, but others, such as Dundarave and Brudenell River are also standouts. There is also the Green Gables Golf Club within the National Park, originally designed by Stanley Thompson and plays alongside the inspiration for Anne of Green Gables. Lobster suppers are a staple of a trip to PEI and local mussels are so abundant here that some golf courses and restaurants even offer free mussel buffets at happy hour. The capital city of Charlottetown features a collection of restaurants, pubs and historical attractions (as well as a race track). Venture beyond the small city and countrysides sprinkled with fishing villages and golf courses.
Spotlight
Featured CoursesTop Rated CoursesRecently Reviewed Courses
Featured Courses
Clinton, Prince Edward Island
Public
4.5
2
Belfast, Prince Edward Island
Public
5.0
1
Cardigan, Prince Edward Island
Public
4.4285714286
7
Cardigan, Prince Edward Island
Public
4.3333333333
3
Hunter River, Prince Edward Island
Resort
Stratford, Prince Edward Island
Public
4.0
1
Fairview, Prince Edward Island
Semi-Private
5.0
1
Cornwall, Prince Edward Island
Semi-Private
3.0
4
Murray River, Prince Edward Island
Public
0.0
0
Top Rated Courses
Clyde River, Prince Edward Island
Public
Clyde River, Prince Edward Island
Public
Clyde River, Prince Edward Island
Public
Hunter River, Prince Edward Island
Resort
Recently Reviewed Courses
Hunter River, Prince Edward Island
Resort
Prince Edward Island Golf Courses By Location
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1 course | 1 review
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1 course | 0 reviews
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4 courses | 10 reviews
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3 courses | 7 reviews
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2 courses | 0 reviews
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1 course | 2 reviews
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4 courses | 44 reviews
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1 course | 1 review
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2 courses | 2 reviews
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1 course | 11 reviews
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1 course | 0 reviews
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1 course | 13 reviews
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1 course | 0 reviews
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1 course | 0 reviews
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1 course | 3 reviews
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1 course | 0 reviews
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1 course | 4 reviews
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1 course | 1 review
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1 course | 1 review
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1 course | 1 review
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1 course | 1 review
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1 course | 1 review
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1 course | 5 reviews