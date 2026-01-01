Prince Edward Island

Dundarave Golf Course
Dundarave is one of the must-play golf courses on Prince Edward Island.
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Prince Edward Island Golf Guide

Prince Edward Island By The Numbers

33 courses | 108 reviews

Prince Edward Island Review Stats

Average Rating

4.0
4.0
Total 108 Reviews

Rating Breakdown

Reviews
4-5 Stars
15
3-4 Stars
3
2-3 Stars
0
1-2 Stars
2
N/A
11
Avg. Course Layout
4.3
Avg. Off-Course Amenities
3.7
Avg. Value for the Money
4.1
Avg. Pace of Play
4.1
Avg. Staff Friendliness
4.3
Avg. Course Conditions
4.0

Featured Destination

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Prince Edward Island
Courses: 26
Reviews: 103
Prince Edward Island is Canada's smallest province but carries a larger-than-life reputation among golf travelers. This tiny island in Canada's Maritimes is legendary for its friendly and charming residents. It is also connected to the neighboring province of New Brunswick by the Confederation Bridge, though PEI also accepts international flights. The top course is generally considered to be the Links at Crowbush Cove, but others, such as Dundarave and Brudenell River are also standouts. There is also the Green Gables Golf Club within the National Park, originally designed by Stanley Thompson and plays alongside the inspiration for Anne of Green Gables. Lobster suppers are a staple of a trip to PEI and local mussels are so abundant here that some golf courses and restaurants even offer free mussel buffets at happy hour. The capital city of Charlottetown features a collection of restaurants, pubs and historical attractions (as well as a race track). Venture beyond the small city and countrysides sprinkled with fishing villages and golf courses.
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Spotlight

Featured Courses Top Rated Courses
Top Rated Courses
The Links at Crowbush Cove: 6th green
The Links at Crowbush Cove
Morell, Prince Edward Island
Resort
4.1538461538
13
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Clyde River GC
Clyde River Golf Club - MacEachern Nine
Clyde River, Prince Edward Island
Public
3.35
40
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Clyde River GC
Clyde River Golf Club - MacLean Nine
Clyde River, Prince Edward Island
Public
3.35
40
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Clyde River GC
Clyde River Golf Club - Darrach Nine
Clyde River, Prince Edward Island
Public
3.35
40
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Glasgow Hills: Greens 14 & 15
Glasgow Hills Resort and Golf Club
Hunter River, Prince Edward Island
Resort
1.6296296296
11
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Recently Reviewed Courses
Recently Reviewed Courses
Glasgow Hills: Greens 14 & 15
Glasgow Hills Resort and Golf Club
Hunter River, Prince Edward Island
Resort
1.6296296296
11
Write Review

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