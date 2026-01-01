The Club at Lac La Belle - Uncle Henry’s Backyard
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Course Details
Year Built 2026
Golf Season April - November
Architect Craig Haltom (2026)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Grill
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Banquet Facilities, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Nearby Courses
Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
Public
4.8359133127
53
Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
Public
4.2216093076
290
Watertown, Wisconsin
Private
3.3333333333
3
Course Layout