Wuhan Yishan Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7236 yards
Slope 140
Rating 75.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Medal
|72
|7236 yards
|75.1
|140
|Tournament
|72
|6829 yards
|73.3
|135
|Standard
|72
|6308 yards
|70.1
|130
|Middle
|72
|5722 yards
|70.0
|129
|Middle (W)
|72
|5722 yards
|75.1
|137
|Forward (W)
|72
|5108 yards
|71.0
|128
Scorecard for Wuhan YiShan Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Medal M: 75.1/140
|394
|194
|453
|540
|410
|572
|222
|423
|460
|3668
|520
|423
|461
|151
|407
|525
|423
|202
|456
|3568
|7236
|Tournament M: 73.3/135
|368
|171
|423
|498
|384
|553
|205
|396
|437
|3435
|491
|404
|439
|148
|386
|505
|400
|187
|434
|3394
|6829
|Standard M: 70.1/130
|338
|148
|395
|465
|361
|519
|152
|371
|407
|3156
|452
|376
|414
|132
|364
|479
|374
|175
|386
|3152
|6308
|Middle M: 70.0/129 W: 75.1/137
|302
|126
|363
|428
|301
|492
|140
|332
|388
|2872
|417
|339
|367
|109
|342
|443
|336
|152
|345
|2850
|5722
|Forward W: 71.0/128
|264
|110
|322
|390
|242
|456
|118
|303
|358
|2563
|391
|286
|340
|91
|300
|410
|304
|119
|304
|2545
|5108
|Handicap
|5
|13
|1
|15
|11
|3
|17
|9
|7
|12
|8
|2
|4
|16
|18
|14
|10
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2013
Golf Season Year round
Architect Rick Robbins (2013)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Fivesomes Allowed Yes
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsFitness, Tennis
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout