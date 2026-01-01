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Wuhan Yishan Golf Course

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About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7236 yards
Slope 140
Rating 75.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Medal 72 7236 yards 75.1 140
Tournament 72 6829 yards 73.3 135
Standard 72 6308 yards 70.1 130
Middle 72 5722 yards 70.0 129
Middle (W) 72 5722 yards 75.1 137
Forward (W) 72 5108 yards 71.0 128
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Wuhan YiShan Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Medal M: 75.1/140 394 194 453 540 410 572 222 423 460 3668 520 423 461 151 407 525 423 202 456 3568 7236
Tournament M: 73.3/135 368 171 423 498 384 553 205 396 437 3435 491 404 439 148 386 505 400 187 434 3394 6829
Standard M: 70.1/130 338 148 395 465 361 519 152 371 407 3156 452 376 414 132 364 479 374 175 386 3152 6308
Middle M: 70.0/129 W: 75.1/137 302 126 363 428 301 492 140 332 388 2872 417 339 367 109 342 443 336 152 345 2850 5722
Forward W: 71.0/128 264 110 322 390 242 456 118 303 358 2563 391 286 340 91 300 410 304 119 304 2545 5108
Handicap 5 13 1 15 11 3 17 9 7 12 8 2 4 16 18 14 10 6
Par 4 3 4 5 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2013
Golf Season Year round
Architect Rick Robbins (2013)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Fivesomes Allowed Yes
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Fitness, Tennis
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Course Layout
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