The Alto Club Golf & Academy - Executive Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Executive
Par 29
Length 1708 yards
Slope 94
Rating 27.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|29
|1708 yards
|27.8
|94
|Ladies (W)
|29
|1708 yards
|28.95
|96
Scorecard for Executive
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 55.6/94
|245
|144
|201
|142
|217
|163
|188
|241
|167
|1708
|3416
|Ladies W: 57.9/96
|245
|144
|201
|142
|217
|163
|188
|241
|167
|1708
|3416
|Handicap
|5
|15
|9
|17
|7
|11
|1
|3
|13
|Par
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|29
|58
Course Details
Year Built 2025
Golf Season Year round: Low season: Jun - Aug
Architect Manuel Pinero (2025)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies No
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code No cutoffs, jeans, bathing suits
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities, Sauna, Showers, Locker Rooms, Parking
Available SportsFitness
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Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Sotogrande, Cadiz
Resort
5.0
1
Golf Packages
SO/ Sotogrande Stay & Play Package
FROM $257 (USD)
CADIZ| Enjoy up to 10 nights’ accommodations at SO/ Sotogrande Spa And Golf Resort Hotel and up to 7 rounds of golf at your choice of Alcaidesa – Links Course, San Roque – Old Course, La Reserva Golf Course, Almenara Golf Course, and Real Club Valderrama.
Anantara Villa Padierna Stay & Play Package
FROM $347 (USD)
MALAGA| Enjoy up to 10 nights’ accommodations at Anantara Villa Padierna and up to 7 rounds of golf at your choice of San Roque – Old Course, Finca Cortesin Golf Club,La Reserva Golf Course,Alcaidesa – Links Course,Marbella Golf Club,Los Naranjos Golf Course, and La Zagaleta Golf Course.
The Westin La Quinta Golf Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package
FROM $227 (USD)
MALAGA | Enjoy up to 10 nights’ accommodations at The Westin La Quinta Golf Resort & Spa and up to 7 rounds of golf at your choice of La Quinta Golf Course, La Zagaleta New Course, Finca Cortesin Golf Club, and Los Naranjos Golf Course.
El Fuerte Marbella Stay & Play Package
FROM $347 (USD)
MALAGA| Enjoy up to 10 nights’ accommodations at El Fuerte Marbella and up to 7 rounds of golf at your choice of The Old Course at San Roque, Marbella Club Golf Course, La Zagaleta - New Course, Finca Cortesin Golf Club, Los Naranjos Golf Course, La Reserva Club - Sotogrande, and Alcaidesa Links Golf Course.
Course Layout