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The Alto Club Golf & Academy - Executive Course

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About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Executive
Par 29
Length 1708 yards
Slope 94
Rating 27.8
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 29 1708 yards 27.8 94
Ladies (W) 29 1708 yards 28.95 96
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Executive
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 55.6/94 245 144 201 142 217 163 188 241 167 1708 3416
Ladies W: 57.9/96 245 144 201 142 217 163 188 241 167 1708 3416
Handicap 5 15 9 17 7 11 1 3 13
Par 4 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 3 29 58

Course Details

Year Built 2025
Golf Season Year round: Low season: Jun - Aug
Architect Manuel Pinero (2025)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies No
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code No cutoffs, jeans, bathing suits

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Conference Facilities, Sauna, Showers, Locker Rooms, Parking

Available Sports

Fitness
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