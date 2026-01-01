Black Mountain Ranch
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Style Par-3
Par 29
Length 1541 yards
Slope 91
Rating 30.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|29
|1541 yards
|30.2
|91
|Ladies (W)
|29
|1541 yards
|32.0
|98
Scorecard for Black Mountain Ranch
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 30.2/91
|135
|155
|169
|152
|183
|100
|121
|239
|287
|1541
|1541
|Ladies W: 32.0/98
|135
|155
|169
|152
|183
|100
|121
|239
|287
|1541
|1541
|Handicap
|7
|5
|4
|6
|3
|9
|8
|2
|1
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|29
|29
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available ActivitiesSwimming, Riding, Hiking
Available SportsMinigolf, Fitness, Tennis, Volleyball
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Course Layout