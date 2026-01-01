Home / Courses / USA / Washington / Deming

Black Mountain Ranch

0
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Private
Style Par-3
Par 29
Length 1541 yards
Slope 91
Rating 30.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 29 1541 yards 30.2 91
Ladies (W) 29 1541 yards 32.0 98
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Black Mountain Ranch
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 30.2/91 135 155 169 152 183 100 121 239 287 1541 1541
Ladies W: 32.0/98 135 155 169 152 183 100 121 239 287 1541 1541
Handicap 7 5 4 6 3 9 8 2 1
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 4 29 29

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Activities

Swimming, Riding, Hiking

Available Sports

Minigolf, Fitness, Tennis, Volleyball
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
golf ball.svg
$120 in monthly tee time promo codes
waivedfees
12 rounds of waived fees
redeemtrophy
GolfPass Member Pricing
teetime protection.svg
Tee Time Protection

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
stars Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
rss_feed Get RSS feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Fraserglen GC & Training Centre
Fraserglen Golf Course & Training Centre
Abbotsford, British Columbia
Public
3.0
5
Write Review
Ledgeview GCC
Ledgeview Golf and Country Club
Abbotsford, British Columbia
Semi-Private
1.8299319728
85
Write Review
Shuksan GC
Shuksan Golf Club
Bellingham, Washington
Public
1.5
11
Write Review
Cultus Lake GC
Cultus Lake Golf Club
Cultus Lake, British Columbia
Public
4.3913043478
138
Write Review
Raspberry Ridge GC
Raspberry Ridge Golf Course
Everson, Washington
Public
4.1764705882
17
Write Review
Valley Golf Centre: #7
Valley Golf Centre
Abbotsford, British Columbia
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Royalwood GC
Royalwood Golf Club
Chilliwack, British Columbia
Public
3.4615384615
13
Write Review
Chilliwack GC: #6
View Tee Times
Chilliwack Golf Club
Chilliwack, British Columbia
Semi-Private
3.7829131653
33
Write Review
Sudden Valley GCC: #8
Sudden Valley Golf & Country Club
Bellingham, Washington
Semi-Private
4.2413793103
29
Write Review
Kinkora GC
Kinkora Golf Course
Sardis, British Columbia
Public
3.0
2
Write Review
Cheam Mountain GC
View Tee Times
Cheam Mountain Golf Course
Chilliwack, British Columbia
Public
4.2933006536
69
Write Review
North Bellingham GC
North Bellingham Golf Course
Bellingham, Washington
Public
4.9002557545
48
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me