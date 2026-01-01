Wallace River Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 36
Length 3019 yards
Slope 121
Rating 35.35
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|36
|3019 yards
|35.35
|121
|White
|36
|2881 yards
|34.6
|117
|Red (W)
|36
|2639 yards
|33.55
|113
Scorecard for Wallace River Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|440
|440
|272
|330
|136
|460
|183
|238
|520
|3019
|6038
|White M: 69.2/117
|400
|415
|260
|324
|125
|450
|175
|230
|502
|2881
|5762
|Red W: 67.1/113
|384
|385
|255
|315
|110
|410
|136
|200
|444
|2639
|5278
|Handicap
|17
|13
|7
|9
|5
|15
|11
|1
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2017
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - $30
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
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