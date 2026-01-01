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Wallace River Golf Course

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About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 36
Length 3019 yards
Slope 121
Rating 35.35
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 36 3019 yards 35.35 121
White 36 2881 yards 34.6 117
Red (W) 36 2639 yards 33.55 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Wallace River Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 440 440 272 330 136 460 183 238 520 3019 6038
White M: 69.2/117 400 415 260 324 125 450 175 230 502 2881 5762
Red W: 67.1/113 384 385 255 315 110 410 136 200 444 2639 5278
Handicap 17 13 7 9 5 15 11 1 3
Par 4 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2017

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - $30
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
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