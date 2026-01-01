Home / Courses / Canada / Alberta / Bentley

Sandy Point Resort & RV Park

0
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 12
Type Resort
Style Links
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sandy Point Golf Resort
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 72.1/121 374 440 311 342 597 161 523 201 474 3423 424 435 175 374 440 311 342 597 161 3259 6682
White M: 69.7/119 354 394 250 298 543 131 485 177 443 3075 361 385 137 354 394 250 298 543 131 2853 5928
Red W: 65.9/107 312 331 222 245 473 116 435 135 338 2607 280 287 83 312 331 222 245 473 116 2349 4956
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 4 4 4 4 5 3 5 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 4 4 5 3 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 2026
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Food & Beverage

Available Activities

Fishing, Boating
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
golf ball.svg
$120 in monthly tee time promo codes
waivedfees
12 rounds of waived fees
redeemtrophy
GolfPass Member Pricing
teetime protection.svg
Tee Time Protection

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
stars Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
rss_feed Get RSS feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Gull Lake GC: #4
Gull Lake Golf Course
Rimbey, Alberta
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Lacombe GCC: #6
View Tee Times
Lacombe Golf and Country Club
Lacombe, Alberta
Semi-Private
4.5030196719
228
Write Review
Nursery GCC
View Tee Times
Nursery Golf and Country Club
Lacombe, Alberta
Public
4.5800977704
345
Write Review
Top O' The Hill GC
Top O' The Hill Golf Course
Sylvan Lake, Alberta
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Lakewood Golf Resort
Lakewood Golf Resort
Sylvan Lake, Alberta
Public/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Rimbey GC: #8
Rimbey Golf Course
Rimbey, Alberta
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Spirit Creek GC
Spirit Creek Golf and Country Club
Red Deer, Alberta
Public
4.0
2
Write Review
Sylvan Lake GCC
Sylvan Lake Golf and Country Club
Sylvan Lake, Alberta
Semi-Private
1.4166666667
12
Write Review
Meadowlands GC: #18
View Tee Times
Meadowlands Golf Club
Sylvan Lake, Alberta
Public
4.246585973
373
Write Review
River Bend GC
River Bend Golf Course
Red Deer, Alberta
Public
4.08
25
Write Review
Wolf Creek GC - Old: #1
View Tee Times
Wolf Creek Golf Course - Old Course
Ponoka, Alberta
Resort
4.2352941176
14
Write Review
Alberta Springs Golf Resort
Alberta Springs Golf Resort
Red Deer, Alberta
Public/Resort
2.8
5
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me