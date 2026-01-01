Sandy Point Resort & RV Park
About
Holes 12
Type Resort
Style Links
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Sandy Point Golf Resort
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 72.1/121
|374
|440
|311
|342
|597
|161
|523
|201
|474
|3423
|424
|435
|175
|374
|440
|311
|342
|597
|161
|3259
|6682
|White M: 69.7/119
|354
|394
|250
|298
|543
|131
|485
|177
|443
|3075
|361
|385
|137
|354
|394
|250
|298
|543
|131
|2853
|5928
|Red W: 65.9/107
|312
|331
|222
|245
|473
|116
|435
|135
|338
|2607
|280
|287
|83
|312
|331
|222
|245
|473
|116
|2349
|4956
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 2026
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageFood & Beverage
Available ActivitiesFishing, Boating
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Course Layout