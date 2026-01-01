Sagewood Yeosu Gyeongdo - Odongdo/Dolsando Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6054 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6054 meters
Scorecard for Odongdo/Dolsando
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.6/145
|412
|175
|545
|376
|342
|552
|443
|367
|176
|3388
|404
|377
|378
|180
|406
|644
|188
|503
|581
|3661
|7049
|Blue M: 72.5/143
|387
|155
|538
|366
|317
|533
|409
|351
|156
|3212
|378
|346
|348
|164
|388
|611
|180
|463
|560
|3438
|6650
|White M: 70.2/134
|360
|135
|517
|352
|306
|504
|372
|327
|129
|3002
|343
|315
|334
|155
|334
|580
|159
|431
|519
|3170
|6172
|Yellow M: 68.7/129
|334
|115
|504
|329
|276
|493
|359
|327
|129
|2866
|335
|300
|308
|132
|324
|563
|149
|414
|509
|3034
|5900
|Red W: 70.4/124
|308
|105
|465
|318
|222
|465
|317
|285
|109
|2594
|322
|273
|284
|108
|293
|528
|119
|387
|458
|2772
|5366
|Handicap
|17
|11
|3
|13
|9
|1
|5
|7
|15
|10
|18
|16
|12
|8
|2
|14
|6
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2014
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 120000
Caddies Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
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