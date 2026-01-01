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Sagewood Yeosu Gyeongdo - Odongdo/Dolsando Course

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About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6054 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6054 meters
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Odongdo/Dolsando
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.6/145 412 175 545 376 342 552 443 367 176 3388 404 377 378 180 406 644 188 503 581 3661 7049
Blue M: 72.5/143 387 155 538 366 317 533 409 351 156 3212 378 346 348 164 388 611 180 463 560 3438 6650
White M: 70.2/134 360 135 517 352 306 504 372 327 129 3002 343 315 334 155 334 580 159 431 519 3170 6172
Yellow M: 68.7/129 334 115 504 329 276 493 359 327 129 2866 335 300 308 132 324 563 149 414 509 3034 5900
Red W: 70.4/124 308 105 465 318 222 465 317 285 109 2594 322 273 284 108 293 528 119 387 458 2772 5366
Handicap 17 11 3 13 9 1 5 7 15 10 18 16 12 8 2 14 6 4
Par 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 4 3 36 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2014
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - KRW 120000
Caddies Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming
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