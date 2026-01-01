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Sagewood Yeosu Gyeongdo - Geumodo/Odongdo Course

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About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 5890 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 5890 meters
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Geumodo/Odongdo
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.6/139 431 447 136 408 562 375 159 530 402 3450 412 175 545 376 342 552 443 367 176 3388 6838
Blue M: 71.6/137 400 418 136 385 531 353 150 499 393 3265 387 155 538 366 317 533 409 351 156 3212 6477
White M: 69.7/132 386 383 127 374 521 335 122 468 369 3085 360 135 517 352 306 504 372 327 129 3002 6087
Yellow M: 68.6/128 386 372 127 349 484 335 122 458 355 2988 334 115 504 329 276 493 359 327 129 2866 5854
Red W: 69.8/120 353 338 91 306 460 295 98 422 327 2690 308 105 465 318 222 465 317 285 109 2594 5284
Handicap 11 1 15 13 5 9 17 3 7 18 12 4 14 10 2 6 8 16
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2014
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - KRW 120000
Caddies Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming
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