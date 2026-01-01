Sagewood Yeosu Gyeongdo - Geumodo/Odongdo Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 5890 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|5890 meters
Scorecard for Geumodo/Odongdo
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.6/139
|431
|447
|136
|408
|562
|375
|159
|530
|402
|3450
|412
|175
|545
|376
|342
|552
|443
|367
|176
|3388
|6838
|Blue M: 71.6/137
|400
|418
|136
|385
|531
|353
|150
|499
|393
|3265
|387
|155
|538
|366
|317
|533
|409
|351
|156
|3212
|6477
|White M: 69.7/132
|386
|383
|127
|374
|521
|335
|122
|468
|369
|3085
|360
|135
|517
|352
|306
|504
|372
|327
|129
|3002
|6087
|Yellow M: 68.6/128
|386
|372
|127
|349
|484
|335
|122
|458
|355
|2988
|334
|115
|504
|329
|276
|493
|359
|327
|129
|2866
|5854
|Red W: 69.8/120
|353
|338
|91
|306
|460
|295
|98
|422
|327
|2690
|308
|105
|465
|318
|222
|465
|317
|285
|109
|2594
|5284
|Handicap
|11
|1
|15
|13
|5
|9
|17
|3
|7
|18
|12
|4
|14
|10
|2
|6
|8
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2014
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 120000
Caddies Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
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