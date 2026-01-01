Sagewood Yeosu Gyeongdo - Dolsando/Geumodo Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6068 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6068 meters
Scorecard for Dolsando/Geumodo
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.8/137
|404
|377
|378
|180
|406
|644
|188
|503
|581
|3661
|431
|447
|136
|408
|562
|375
|159
|530
|402
|3450
|7111
|Blue M: 72.7/135
|378
|346
|348
|164
|388
|611
|180
|463
|560
|3438
|400
|418
|136
|385
|531
|353
|150
|499
|393
|3265
|6703
|White M: 70.5/130
|343
|315
|334
|155
|334
|580
|159
|431
|519
|3170
|386
|383
|127
|374
|521
|335
|122
|468
|369
|3085
|6255
|Yellow M: 69.3/126
|335
|300
|308
|132
|324
|563
|149
|414
|509
|3034
|386
|372
|127
|349
|484
|335
|122
|458
|355
|2988
|6022
|Red W: 70.8/125
|322
|273
|284
|108
|293
|528
|119
|387
|458
|2772
|353
|338
|91
|306
|460
|295
|98
|422
|327
|2690
|5462
|Handicap
|10
|18
|16
|12
|8
|2
|14
|6
|4
|11
|1
|15
|13
|5
|9
|17
|3
|7
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2014
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 120000
Caddies Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout