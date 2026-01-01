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InSeoul 27 Golf Club - East/West Course

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About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 7025 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7025 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6573 yards 69.2 117
Yellow 72 6052 yards 66.1 111
Yellow (W) 72 6052 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 5419 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East/West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 359 556 373 383 385 171 361 225 630 3443 412 589 192 369 215 428 375 572 430 3582 7025
White M: 69.2/117 328 536 344 355 366 152 323 209 600 3213 394 554 173 340 185 406 358 551 399 3360 6573
Yellow M: 66.1/111 W: 70.2/119 290 477 317 328 352 137 300 190 568 2959 375 517 156 309 171 363 336 514 352 3093 6052
Red W: 67.1/113 270 477 271 285 328 110 261 140 525 2667 341 488 129 277 147 315 297 441 317 2752 5419
Handicap 11 1 13 17 3 15 9 7 5 14 2 18 16 6 12 10 4 8
Par 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2019
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - KRW 100000
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Spa, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Sports

Tennis
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