InSeoul 27 Golf Club - East/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 7025 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7025 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6573 yards
|69.2
|117
|Yellow
|72
|6052 yards
|66.1
|111
|Yellow (W)
|72
|6052 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5419 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for East/West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|359
|556
|373
|383
|385
|171
|361
|225
|630
|3443
|412
|589
|192
|369
|215
|428
|375
|572
|430
|3582
|7025
|White M: 69.2/117
|328
|536
|344
|355
|366
|152
|323
|209
|600
|3213
|394
|554
|173
|340
|185
|406
|358
|551
|399
|3360
|6573
|Yellow M: 66.1/111 W: 70.2/119
|290
|477
|317
|328
|352
|137
|300
|190
|568
|2959
|375
|517
|156
|309
|171
|363
|336
|514
|352
|3093
|6052
|Red W: 67.1/113
|270
|477
|271
|285
|328
|110
|261
|140
|525
|2667
|341
|488
|129
|277
|147
|315
|297
|441
|317
|2752
|5419
|Handicap
|11
|1
|13
|17
|3
|15
|9
|7
|5
|14
|2
|18
|16
|6
|12
|10
|4
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2019
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 100000
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available SportsTennis
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Course Layout