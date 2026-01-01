InSeoul 27 Golf Club - West/South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6610 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6610 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6221 yards
|69.2
|117
|Yellow
|72
|5811 yards
|66.1
|111
|Yellow (W)
|72
|5811 yards
|67.1
|113
|Red (W)
|72
|5213 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for West/South
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|412
|589
|192
|369
|215
|428
|375
|572
|430
|3582
|338
|140
|360
|147
|491
|507
|399
|272
|374
|3028
|6610
|White M: 69.2/117
|394
|554
|173
|340
|185
|406
|358
|551
|399
|3360
|325
|140
|323
|132
|467
|486
|381
|257
|350
|2861
|6221
|Yellow M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|375
|517
|156
|309
|171
|363
|336
|514
|352
|3093
|302
|140
|312
|125
|434
|464
|357
|257
|327
|2718
|5811
|Red W: 66.9/109
|341
|488
|129
|277
|147
|315
|297
|441
|317
|2752
|276
|129
|271
|106
|394
|433
|328
|240
|284
|2461
|5213
|Handicap
|14
|2
|18
|16
|6
|12
|10
|4
|8
|13
|11
|15
|9
|3
|1
|5
|17
|7
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2019
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 100000
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available SportsTennis
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Gyeongseo-dong, Incheon
Semi-Private
Gyeongseo-dong, Incheon
Semi-Private
Course Layout