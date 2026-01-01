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InSeoul 27 Golf Club - South/East Course

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About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6471 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6471 yards 69.2 117
White 72 6074 yards 66.1 111
Yellow 72 5677 yards 65.9 107
Yellow (W) 72 5677 yards 67.1 113
Red (W) 72 5128 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for South/East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 69.2/117 338 140 360 147 491 507 399 272 374 3028 359 556 373 383 385 171 361 225 630 3443 6471
White M: 66.1/111 325 140 323 132 467 486 381 257 350 2861 328 536 344 355 366 152 323 209 600 3213 6074
Yellow M: 65.9/107 W: 67.1/113 302 140 312 125 434 464 357 257 327 2718 290 477 317 328 352 137 300 190 568 2959 5677
Red W: 66.9/109 276 129 271 106 394 433 328 240 284 2461 270 477 271 285 328 110 261 140 525 2667 5128
Handicap 12 2 14 18 4 16 10 8 6 11 1 13 17 3 15 9 7 5
Par 4 3 4 3 5 5 4 4 4 36 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2019
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - KRW 100000
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Spa, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Sports

Tennis
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