InSeoul 27 Golf Club - South/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6471 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6471 yards
|69.2
|117
|White
|72
|6074 yards
|66.1
|111
|Yellow
|72
|5677 yards
|65.9
|107
|Yellow (W)
|72
|5677 yards
|67.1
|113
|Red (W)
|72
|5128 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for South/East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|338
|140
|360
|147
|491
|507
|399
|272
|374
|3028
|359
|556
|373
|383
|385
|171
|361
|225
|630
|3443
|6471
|White M: 66.1/111
|325
|140
|323
|132
|467
|486
|381
|257
|350
|2861
|328
|536
|344
|355
|366
|152
|323
|209
|600
|3213
|6074
|Yellow M: 65.9/107 W: 67.1/113
|302
|140
|312
|125
|434
|464
|357
|257
|327
|2718
|290
|477
|317
|328
|352
|137
|300
|190
|568
|2959
|5677
|Red W: 66.9/109
|276
|129
|271
|106
|394
|433
|328
|240
|284
|2461
|270
|477
|271
|285
|328
|110
|261
|140
|525
|2667
|5128
|Handicap
|12
|2
|14
|18
|4
|16
|10
|8
|6
|11
|1
|13
|17
|3
|15
|9
|7
|5
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2019
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 100000
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available SportsTennis
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Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Gyeongseo-dong, Incheon
Semi-Private
Course Layout