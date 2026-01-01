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ParOne at Skyridge

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About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland/Mountain
Par 27
Length 941 yards
Slope 67
Rating 26.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue (W) 27 941 yards 26.2 67
Blue 27 941 yards 24.9 65
Green (W) 27 670 yards 25.3 65
Green 27 670 yards 23.0 64
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for ParOne at Skyridge
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 24.9/65 W: 26.2/67 130 60 106 146 105 74 111 92 117 941 941
Green M: 23.0/64 W: 25.3/65 79 48 65 94 78 74 71 81 80 670 670
Handicap 3 9 6 1 5 8 4 7 2
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built 2026
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season May - October

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Caddies No
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
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