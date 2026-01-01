ParOne at Skyridge
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland/Mountain
Par 27
Length 941 yards
Slope 67
Rating 26.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue (W)
|27
|941 yards
|26.2
|67
|Blue
|27
|941 yards
|24.9
|65
|Green (W)
|27
|670 yards
|25.3
|65
|Green
|27
|670 yards
|23.0
|64
Scorecard for ParOne at Skyridge
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 24.9/65 W: 26.2/67
|130
|60
|106
|146
|105
|74
|111
|92
|117
|941
|941
|Green M: 23.0/64 W: 25.3/65
|79
|48
|65
|94
|78
|74
|71
|81
|80
|670
|670
|Handicap
|3
|9
|6
|1
|5
|8
|4
|7
|2
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built 2026
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season May - October
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Caddies No
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
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