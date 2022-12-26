December 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month

0 of 17
PGA WEST Pete Dye Mountain Course - cart path
The Mountain Course at Pete Dye's PGA WEST is 18 of 90 holes at La Quinta Resort, known for its charm and serenity. Courtesy of 'guambas'
Royal Hawaiian Golf Club - jungle
Situated just 20 minutes from Honolulu and beneath the Ko'olau Mountains, Royal Hawaiian Golf Club is a one-of-a-kind golf experience. Courtesy of 'u000003333446'
The Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale - mountains
The Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale is home to the PGA TOUR Waste Management Phoenix Open. Courtesy of 'u000004382423'
Yocha Dehe Golf Club at Cache Creek Casino - clock
Yocha Dehe Golf Club is an ultimate golfing experience accompanied by a luxury hotel and casino in Brooks, Calif. Courtesy of 'jordonez'
Fairmont Banff Springs Golf Course - Stanley Thompson 18 - building
The hotel at Fairmont Banff Springs Golf Course's Stanley Thompson 18 makes for a beautiful view as you play the 14th hole. Courtesy of 'HookedonCanada'
Falcon Ridge Golf Course - overview
Falcon Ridge Golf Course in Mesquite, Nevada is no stranger to elevated tee shots from high plateaus. Courtesy of 'darivi1'
Greywolf Golf Course - fog
Impending fog overhangs one of '18 signature holes' at Doug Carrick's stunning Greywolf Golf Course. Courtesy of 'HookedonCanada'
Royal Kaanapali - trees
Royal Kaanapali is a par-71 course that is one of only two in all of Hawaii designed by the renowned Robert Trent Jones Sr. Courtesy of 'mollieh'
Mt. Woodson Golf Club - lake
Mt. Woodson Golf Club features holes named "Ledges", "Tree Tops" and "The Beach" to give you an idea of what to expect during your round. Courtesy of 'MikeEubanks'
Quintero Golf Club - overview
Great care goes into maintaining the natural setting of Quintero Golf Club's stunning Rees Jones course. Courtesy of 'u314160799261'
Remuda Golf Course - mountains
Remuda Golf Course is a public, parkland-style course in Farr West, Utah. Courtesy of 'u000005011090'
Aiken Golf Club - pro shop
Aiken Golf Club is a casual and affordable course with a friendly and historical atmosphere. Courtesy of 'BrandonWebb'
General Old Golf Course - putting
A thoughtful putter examines the greens at General Old Golf Course in Riverside, Calif. Courtesy of 'WDONOVAN5521'
Golf Club of Estrella - sunset
You're in for beautiful sunset golf when playing the dramatic Jack Nicklaus-designed Golf Club of Estrella. Courtesy of 'bigeagl29'
Lakewinds Golf Club - greens
Tucked away in a small valley of Jacksons Gap, Alab. is Lakewinds Golf Club, a public 18-hole regulation course. Courtesy of 'u314162989456'
Stoneybrook Golf Club - dew
Certified 'beginner friendly,' Stoneybrook Golf Club is also one of the longest courses in Southwest Florida at 7,353 yards. Courtesy of 'u000006648437'
Wolf Creek at Paradise Canyon - valley
Wolf Creek has been a feature course on EA Sports' Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy PGA Tour video game from 2008-2015. Courtesy of 'drauch026'
December 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month
Gorgeous shots close out the year with your final rounds from 2022.
Everyday has been a holiday for some GolfPass golfers, with no snow or ice in sight to keep them from getting in a December round.
While we didn't see too many shots from the Northeast, the West coast saw a lot of love this month. Some lucky members who got to play in Canada at some point this year sent us stunning photos from Greywolf Golf Course and Fairmont Banff Springs - two of the most scenic courses anywhere in the world.
As always, we ask you to keep sending your submissions, and we wish everyone a happy holiday and prosperous new year.
Katie Gallagher is a Content and Publishing DTC Coordinator for GolfPass. A recent graduate of Florida State University, she studied film and media production. Katie is a New Jersey native who spent her summers working at a public golf course, learning the ins and outs of the game. While she loves sports, minigolf is more her speed than a full 18 holes.
