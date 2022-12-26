December 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Everyday has been a holiday for some GolfPass golfers, with no snow or ice in sight to keep them from getting in a December round.

While we didn't see too many shots from the Northeast, the West coast saw a lot of love this month. Some lucky members who got to play in Canada at some point this year sent us stunning photos from Greywolf Golf Course and Fairmont Banff Springs - two of the most scenic courses anywhere in the world.

As always, we ask you to keep sending your submissions, and we wish everyone a happy holiday and prosperous new year.